Networking group meeting set

DAYTON —The Greater Dayton Area Faith Community Nurse/Health Ministers Network will hold its quarterly meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Miami Valley Hospital South, Education Center Conference Room, 2400 Miami Valley Drive, Dayton, on May 17, 2018. The continuing education presentation “Pathways to Caregiver Support” will be led by Jennifer Heston, PhD, LISW, Postdoctoral Fellow, Scripps Gerontology Center, Miami University.

Recent research conducted by the Scripps Gerontology Center at Miami University has explored caregiver assessment, strategies for caregiver respite, and communication tools designed to assist caregiving families. Scripps researcher, Dr. Jennifer Heston, will share lessons learned from these studies and their implications for those who support caregivers.

There is a 1.0 contact hour is available for the program. Registration is required.

For more information visit http://www.goodsamdayton.org/Spiritual-Care/Health-Ministries/ and scroll down to the Continuing Education Opportunities section to download the flyer/registration or contact the Good Samaritan Hospital Health Ministries Program, at 937-734-9452.