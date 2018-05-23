Three churches plan vacation Bible school

ANNA — Have you ever wondered what it would be like to get away from everything and be shipwrecked on a desert island? Would it sound better if you knew you would be there with all your friends, singing cool songs, playing games, doing experiments, making neat crafts, eating snacks and most of all learning more about Jesus?

That’s what’s planned for vacation Bible school at Anna United Methodist Church. For the sixth year, three churches in two communities are joining talents, resources and volunteers to present Shipwrecked! VBS.

Participating churches include the Botkins St. Paul Lutheran, Botkins United Methodist and Anna United Methodist churches. This event will be held June 17-21 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Anna United Methodist church, 201 W. North St., Anna. A program featuring a slideshow, Bible verses and songs will be presented by the children on the last day, June 21. Pastor Charla Grieves is the pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran church and Pastor Randy Locker pastors the Anna and Botkins United Methodist churches.

All children ages preschool through those entering sixth grade are welcome.

Preregistration is helpful but not necessary. To preregister visit, www.vbspro.events/p/annabotkins.