‘Gravestones for Novices’ scheduled for June 16

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society presents “Gravestones for Novices,” a beginner’s workshop in cemetery preservation, on Saturday, June 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 15321 Pusheta Road, south of Wapakoneta.

The workshop will highlight best practices for preserving and repairing historic tombstones, and will be presented by nationally-renowned tombstone expert John Walters, also known as the Graveyard Groomer.

The workshop will empower participants, by providing them with the tools they need to document, preserve, and restore tombstones. John Walters, professional cemetery restorer, Connersville, Indiana, will teach the basics of gravestone preservation. His remarks and demonstration will include such topics as: properly cleaning tombstones, leveling stones, building new bases for stones, and repairing broken stones. Under the supervision of Walters and his staff, participants will have the opportunity to work on actual tombstones throughout the day.

“We’ve seen the Graveyard Groomer in person; you’ll be learning from the best!” said Rachel Barber, administrator for the Historical Society.

Barber indicates that the workshop will appeal to township trustees, cemetary caretakers and boards, church leaders, geneaologists, historians, scouting troops, and others interested in honoring our ancestors.

The cost to participate is $28 for Auglaize County Historical Society members, and $38 for non-members, which includes continental breakfast, lunch and all supplies and handouts. More information and registration forms are available by contacting the Historical Society, auglaizecountyhistory@bright.net or 419-738-9328. Space is limited and the registration deadline is June 7.

Founded in 1963, the Auglaize County Historical Society collects, preserves, interprets, and shares the history of Auglaize County, enriching lives by connecting people and communities to the past and to each other.