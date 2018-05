PASCO — Pasco United Methodist Church is hosting a “Shipwrecked” vacation Bible school where kids can discover how Jesus rescues them through life storms.

The program will be held July 8-12 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for ages 4 years old to sixth-grade. Everyone will sing songs, play games, have snacks and make a craft each night.

The church is located at 17483 State Route 706.

For more information, or to sign a child up, email pascochurch@yahoo.com or call 937-368-2255.