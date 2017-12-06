St. Nicholas visits with children

MARIA STEIN — More than 60 children gathered at the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics for the annual St. Nicholas event on Dec. 2. The children left their shoes outside the Adoration Chapel and enjoyed a prayer service before St. Nicholas made his appearance. He told them the interesting story of how he became a bishop and recited the poem, “St. Nicholas’ Secret Wish” by Betty Werth.

Upon exiting the chapel, the children were delighted to find treats inside their shoes. They then enjoyed cookies, hot chocolate, crafts, coloring, touring the museum, checking out the Nativity/advent calendar display and visiting the Pilgrim Gift Shop.

Appreciation was expressed to all the parents, volunteers and especially Tim and Kathleen Nealeigh, who helped make this event a spiritual and joyous one for the children.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history.

The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. To learn more about the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.

