SIDNEY — Trinity Church of the Brethren will be hosting a community Christmas dinner on Saturday, Dec. 9. The meal will be served at 6 p.m. and music by Joseph Helfrich will begin at 7 p.m.

The evening will also include fellowship and the community is invited to attend. The church is located at 2220 N. Main Ave., Sidney.

For more information, contact the church office, 937-492-9937.