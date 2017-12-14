It’s time to ‘do something’

How often have you heard the statement, “Don’t just stand there, do something”? It seems like that was one of my mother’s favorite things to say when I was living at home. Weather I was working in the yard, cleaning out the garage, or picking up my room. If I wasn’t busy, she would say, “Don’t just stand there, do something!”

And most of us seem to have adopted that statement as a life motto haven’t we? We stay so busy, all the time. We wake up in the morning and rush off to work, we rush home, we scramble to get the kids where they need to go and to pick them up, we rush to get our chores done, and we can’t wait to get to bed – and why? So we can wake up and do it all over again.

But you know, this busyness that we tend to get so caught up in has the potential to do some major damage. It’s a life-style that can damage your health, your dreams, your marriage, your family, your business, your relationship with God, and your relationships with other people.

I mean, this is one big reason why husbands and wives drift apart and fall out of love with each other. This is a big reason why moms and dads raise children and never even really get to know who they are. This is why so many Christians go to church every week and yet remain spiritually paralyzed and fruitless.

Charles Swindoll said this, “Busyness rapes relationships. It substitutes shallow frenzy for deep friendships. It feeds the ego but starves the inner man. It fills a calendar but fractures a family.”

So the word of God speaks into a world, and into lives, and into a day that is so very busy and distracted – and demands – “Don’t Just Do Something – Stand There!”

But what you need to understand is that this isn’t just a nice thought. God says that if you really want to be the person that He created you to be… If you want to be the Christian parent, and spouse, and friend that God created you to be… then you’re going to have to learn the life principal in Psalm 46:10, which says, “Be still and know that I am God.”

I mean, just stop right now and think about what’s been going on in your life, and hear those words – “Be still and know that I am God.” Doesn’t something about that bring a since of peace into your spirit?

In the midst of whatever it is that has you so upset and stressed out, here His words – “Be still and know that I am God.”

But the question is, How do we do that?

Because this is not a call to idleness, or to do nothing at all. To be still before the Lord requires some deliberate action on our part.

So let me point out three key ingredients that it takes to “be still” before the Lord…

First, be in the Word of God. When you read the Bible God imparts His wisdom, and truth, and istructions for our life.

Second, be in Prayer. This is how we talk to God. This is where we “cast all our cares upon Him.” It’s in prayer that we make a spiritual transition from our eyes being on us and our circumstances, to our eyes bing on the Lord.

And Third, be in Meditation. Biblical meditation is when we quiet ourselves in light of God’s Word and in an atmosphere of Prayer, long enough to let God speak, and guide, and direct, and bring His peace, and joy, and strength back into our lives.

When we learn what it really mean to “be still” in His presence, we begin to learn what it really means to “let God be God” in our life.

Let me encourage you today, to take the time to “be still and know that He is God.”

By Pastor Chad Wilson Your pastor speaks

The writer is the pastor of the Sidney First Church of the Nazarene.

