Epiphany Lessons and Carols program planned

WAPAKONETA — The Petersburg Parishes will host Epiphany Lessons and Carols on Sunday, Jan. 7, qt 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta. The hour-long program extends the joy of the Christmas season through music and readings from the Bible. The event is free and open to the public.

“Lessons and Carols” is a service of Scripture and song that dates to the late 19th century. In this service, the readings and music tell the story of the coming of Christ, the visit of the Three Kings or Magi, and the presentation of Jesus in the Temple. Sunday’s program is adapted from the format used at St. John’s College, Cambridge, England. It will include music presented by soloists, ensembles, the St. Joseph Adult Choir, and the St. Joseph Bell Choir. A time of fellowship will follow the service.

“We’re very excited to celebrate Christmas to its fullest by presenting the stories and songs of the season on Epiphany. We hope that community members will take the opportunity to join us,” said Rachel Barber, director of music at Immaculate Conception Parish, Botkins,

St. Joseph Church is located on West Pearl Street in Wapakoneta, catercornered from the Auglaize County Courthouse. Attendees may use the parking lot off Blackhoof Street (on the west side of the property) to access the church.

The Petersburg Parishes are served by the Rev. Patrick Sloneker, pastor, and the Rev. Sean Wilson, associate pastor. The Petersburg Pastoral Region includes Botkins Immaculate Conception, Fryburg St. John, Rhine St. Lawrence, and Wapakoneta St. Joseph churches, and is so named for the now-vanished Petersburg settlement (between Wapakoneta and Botkins) from which the parishes emerged in the 19th century.

Those with questions should call Barber, 419-738-4924.