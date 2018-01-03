‘Informed’ series set at St. Joe, IC churches

Throughout January the Petersburg Parishes will screen the three-video series titled “Informed,” whose goal is to quip individuals, families churches and communities in the battle against pornography addiction.

The schedule for the free, hour-long screenings is as follows:

Sundays of Jan. 7, 14, and 21: 9 a.m., Immaculate Conception church basement, or 9:30 a.m,. St. Joseph Parish Life Center, Wapakoneta.

Mondays of Jan. 8, 15 and 22: 7 p.m., IC basement.

Wednesdays of Jan. 10, 17 and 24: 7 p.m., in the St. Joseph Parish Life Center.

Immaculate Conception is located on North Main Street in Botkins, while St. Joseph is located on West Pearl Street in Wapakoneta (with the Parish Life Center accessed via the church’s Blackhoof Street parking lot).

Father Pat Sloneker, pastor of the Petersburg Parishes, explains the motivation for hosting these scrennings.

“Wanting to be the best shepherds we can be for our flock, (associate pastor) Fr. Sean (Wilson) and I began to prepare for an archdiocesan-wide effort to combat the evils of internet pornography,” said Sloneker. “In reading resources that we are providing to parishioners, we experienced two feelings: shock and hope. We were shocked at the statistics about usage of the darker side of the internet, particularly by children and teens. At the same time, the resources offer incredible hope through information and through concrete plans that help parents protect their children and the addicted find freedom and integrity in Christ.”

The videos have been created by the non-profit organization Integrity Restored, based in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, which provides education, training, encouragement, and resources to break free from pornography, heal relationships, and to assist parents in preventing and responding to pornography exposure, which is devastating in the lives of children. The organization also serves as a resource to train and help clergy in assisting families at the parish level.

For more information, contact the St. Joseph Church office, 419-738-2115.