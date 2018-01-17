Surviving Divorce program planned

WAPAKONETA — The Petersburg Parishes will host Surviving Divorce, a 12-week program held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evenings in the St. Joseph Parish Life Center, Wapakoneta, beginning Feb. 6.

Divorce affects everyone today, and this video-based program provides healing to individuals and families. Surviving Divorce is for the newly separated and divorced, as well as for those still struggling with issues many years later. The major themes of the series are Finding Perfect Peace, Finding Perfect Power, and Finding Perfect Passion.

Participants will find answers to their questions, restore hope, and begin authentic healing.

A $25 donation from participants covers the cost of materials, but is voluntary.

St. Joseph Church is located on West Pearl Street in Wapakoneta (with the Parish Life Center accessed via the church’s Blackhoof Street parking lot).

The Petersburg Parishes are served by Father Patrick Sloneker, pastor, and Father Sean Wilson, associate pastor. The Petersburg Pastoral Region includes Botkins Immaculate Conception, Fryburg St. John, Rhine St. Lawrence, and Wapakoneta St. Joseph churches, and is so named for the now-vanished Petersburg settlement (between Wapakoneta and Botkins) from which the parishes emerged in the 19th century.

For more information, contact the St. Joseph Church office, 419-738-2115.