“Tell me the story of Jesus, Write on my heart every word, Tell me the story most precious, Sweetest that ever was heard; Tell how the angels in chorus, Sang as they welcomed His birth, Glory to God in the highest! Peace and good tidings to earth.” (copyright 1951 Tenn. Music & Printing Co.)

Recently, a 12-year-old, sixth-grade student was given an assignment “Research Project – Who is the most influential person in your life?” The assignment permitted the person to be anyone past or present, and the evaluation would be on utilizing proper grammar and accomplishing research. The student was encouraged by his mother to “really think about who influenced you the most: how you act and react under normal circumstances; how you respond under pressure situations; and how you treat other people.” The student said, “I don’t have to think about it, Mom, it’s Jesus.” (The mom had expected, “Its you, Mom.”). Realizing the lack of hesitation from her son, with tears in her eyes and joy in her heart she responded, “Jesus is the best answer ever.” (Sally and Ezekiel Knob)

The beginning of the world, human history of civilization, and purpose and plan for his creation begins with God as Creator, Sustainer, Judge, and Redeemer. When Adam and Eve were created by God, they were without sin. They became sinful when they were disobedient to God through temptation. Fellowship with God was broken, yet God loved his creation, and the plan of salvation through a perfect Lamb would gain forgiveness for mankind. God came to earth in the flesh. God who created, came to his creation!

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by him; and without him was not anything made that was made. In him was life, and the life was the light of men. And the light shineth in darkness, and the darkness comprehended it not.” (John 1:1-5)

The Gospel of John proclaims Jesus is the light of the world, the eternal life-giving Son of God. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)

John 14:1,6 says, “Let not your heart be troubled, ye believe in God, believe also in me … Jesus saith unto him, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life; no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.’”

There are two primary groups of people in the world today that really matter: Those who have Jesus as lord – and those who do not!“Behold, I stand at the door, and knock; if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and I will sup with him, and he with me.” (Rev. 3:20)

Jesus is knocking on the door of our hearts. He wants to have fellowship with us. He is patient and persistent, trying to get through to us. He is knocking and offering a life-changing presence and power on the other side of the door!

Go tell the story of Jesus!

The writer is the pastor at New Life Church.

