DAYTON — Good Samaritan Hospital’s Health Ministries Program, United Against Violence of Greater Dayton and Samaritan Behavioral Health will present Finding Our Voice: Talking About Mental Illness and Equipping the Faith Community, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at Ray and Joan KROC Corps Community Center, 1000 N. Keowee St., Dayton. Keynote Speaker will be the Rev. Sarah Griffith Lund, MDiv, MSW, DMin.

The mental health needs of those living in the greater Miami Valley area are complex. In Montgomery County, one in five residents are dealing with a mental illness and eight out of 100 people report suffering from a major depressive episode within the last year. Furthermore, 55.8 percent of individuals suffering from substance abuse or mental health issues don’t receive treatment. When these concerns are combined with those connected to the use of substances such as alcohol, marijuana and heroin the challenges can be overwhelming. It is not always clear what the faith community’s role might be in working with those with a mental health diagnosis.

Sarah is passionate about loving her family, God, and being part of faith communities. Lund’s mission is to spread hope and love to people in pain and in the margins. Sarah is a national speaker and author of the highly acclaimed Blessed are the Crazy: Breaking the Silence About Mental Illness, Family and Church. She is the senior pastor of First Congregational United Church of Christ of Indianapolis, and the former vice president for Christian Theological Seminary, Indianapolis. She is also vice chair of the United Church of Christ Mental Health Network (UCC MHN). She received the Bob and Joyce Dell Award for Mental Health Education from UCC MHN in 2015 for “her outstanding authorship and leadership in breaking the silence about mental illness in family and in church and offering healing and hope.”

Registration is required.

Registration Deadline: May 1, 2018.

For more information and to request a brochure contact the Good Samaritan Hospital Health Ministries Program, at 937-734-9452 or 937-734-9454 or sabecker@premierhealth.com.