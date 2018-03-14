Knights Of Columbus Charity Campaign underway

SIDNEY — The 2018 Super Cash Bonanza Charity Campaign for the Ohio State Council of the Knights of Columbus and the Sidney Knights of Columbus Council 659 will be in full swing the week of Feb. 26 and run through May 9, 2018.

Ticket sales of this campaign provide financial support for charities around Ohio as well as locally. The ticket drawing will be the weekend of May 19, 2018, in Covington, Kentucky. The Knights of Columbus of Sidney, Council 659, is once again participating in the statewide charity campaign — “We are family” — with more than $108,000 in cash prizes to be awarded on the weekend of May 19 at the State Convention in Covington, Kentucky.

The purpose of the raffle is to maximize resources to raise every dollar possible for the local council and diocesan charity programs. The mission is to raise $1 million in ticket sales throughout Ohio. There will be 25 cash prizes in this year’s campaign — top prize once again is $49,680, payable $414 per month for 10 years. The tickets are $5 each. To obtain a ticket, see any K of C member or stop in to the hall at the normal monthly fish fries (second Friday of the month) and the special Lenten (every Friday in Lent) fish fries held at the K of C Hall in Sidney. The fish fries start at 5 p.m.

The Grand Knight of K of C Council 659 of Sidney is R. Michael Johnson.