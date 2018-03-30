Last day on earth

I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. (Philippians 4:13)

Have you ever heard this? What does it mean to do all things? Does it say some things? Have you ever believed this? What if this was the last day you were going to be on earth, what would you do? To whom would you talk? You can do all things, remember?! Who would you tell about Jesus? What would you say to your spouse? Your kids? Would you encourage them before your last day was through? A scene in the movie Indiana Jones shows Indiana’s father thinking Junior, his son, fell off the cliff and he said, ” I lost him, and I never told him anything, I wasn’t ready. Five minutes would have been enough.” What would you do if you knew your final hour was at hand? It amazes me to think about what Jesus did on His last hours on earth. They had a dinner, and a woman walked in and anointed Jesus with oil that cost about a year’s wage and Jesus said not to get upset because she was doing a good work for Him.

As they were eating, Jesus took bread, blessed and broke it, and gave it to the disciples and said, “Take, eat; this is My body.” Then He took the cup, and gave thanks, and gave it to them, saying, “Drink from it, all of you. For this is My blood of the new covenant, which is shed for many for the remission of sins.”(Matthew 26:26-28) Now, what does Jesus do? His final hours are at hand. He pours water into a basin, and He begins to wash the disciples’ feet! He washed Thomas’ feet, the one who would doubt Him! He washed Peter’s feet, the one who would deny Him! He washed Judas Iscariot’s feet, the one who would betray Him — selling out his faith for a few silver coins! Let’s not forget He washed all the disciples’ feet who were upset with Him because the woman gave Him such an expensive gift that they thought could have been used to give to the poor! This is what Jesus did with is final hours! Washing feet and serving. It goes on to say in the 13th chapter of John, verses 14-17, “If I then, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also ought to wash one another’s feet. For I have given you an example, that you should do as I have done to you. Most assuredly, I say to you, a servant is not greater than his master; nor is he who is sent greater than he who sent him. If you know these things, blessed are you if you do them.”

Jesus shows us how to receive this awesome blessing of forgiveness through His redemption work at the cross and to serve others with the mercy that He has shown us! We may only have a day, a moment, a breath left on this earth. Through the blood of Christ Jesus, we receive the strength to forgive! To do all things through Christ! I believe the key to being able to do all things is that Christ has given us this forgiveness to walk in love and faith and to hope in the heavenly calling God has placed in each and every one of us, but we have to receive it. It’s a gift and just like a gift we have to accept it, unwrap it and use it. Before I gave my life to Christ, I had faith in my music, and therefore I had hope that music would take me to my desired end, to bring satisfaction. It brought me excitement and some joy but the struggle for purpose was a fight, and it left me feeling abandoned and not accepted. For a song is only a song, it could change my mood but not my wretched heart! Only Jesus Christ can do that through forgiveness of doing life my way. I repented and turned to God’s way! Doing life my way got me bad addictions, thrown in jail, bankruptcy, and I didn’t care if it was my last day on earth because I was selfish! Not until I saw the Lord of lords and King of kings come off His throne to wash away my sins; my pride, my brokenness, my dirty feet! Then I found purpose in forgiveness.

I will always share that Jesus is waiting for each and every one us no matter how badly we mess up. Ask forgiveness of your sins and turn from them like you’returning your car around and confess Jesus as your Lord and Savior. I promise you what you felt to be your last day on earth will be your first!

Last day on earth

By Benjamin Budde Contributing columnist

The writer is a husband, father, preacher, writer, artist, musician and songwriter. Ben and his wife, Missy, reside with their three sons in St. Marys.

