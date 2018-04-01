Spring: Time of renewal

Is spring here yet? I am so tired of the lousy weather. I always think of spring as a reawakening.

The flowers are starting to poke their heads out of the ground and the birds are chirping. I love to hear that except I wish they would stay in bed (or in nest) a little longer.

What about the beautiful sunshine in the morning? It just makes everything seem right. It makes me wonder what we can do to help make things a little better for our world.

How about being thankful for another day? Just because we grow older, it does not give us the right to be cranky. I know we all hurt or have other problems.

Let’s all try to make new friends. Of course we have to be careful. Once you have developed a friendship, include that friend in your activities as often as you can. We have all felt lonely and isolated. Remember how that felt? Bring joy to someone and you will get it back many times over.

Many people walk in and out of our lives, but they all serve a purpose. Some comfort us. Some make us wonder and some make us crazy, but that is a part of life. If everyone looked and acted the same, how would we know who our friends are?

I truly feel that angels walk among us. Don’t we all know someone who has enriched our lives? A small gesture can make a difference in someone’s life. A smile or a friendly “Hello” can change the direction of a person’s day.

Now is the season to make amends with a broken family or friendship. Be the bigger person and make the first move. You will be amazed how good you will feel. If your attempt does not change the course of events, at least you were the one who put forth the effort. Sadly, no matter what you do, some people will not respond to you. I figure it is their loss. They missed a great opportunity to make things right.

As we look forward to spring and summer, how about getting out more? Stop by the Senior Center and see what all we have to offer. We have a fully equipped exercise room and certified trainers.

Want to be more active? Try our pickleball or chair volleyball or shuffleboard or ping pong. I am tired just thinking about all the activities we have.

Stop down for a tour or call 492-5266 for more information.

By Eileen Wiseman

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.

