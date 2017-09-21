A penny saved is a person helped

Devastation, loss, destruction. Thousands of people have been left without homes recently after hurricanes in Texas and Florida. Our hearts go out to those and we wonder: “Why?” But wondering “why” won’t help those suffering any. I have felt challenged by questioning myself whether I am doing my part in praying for these less fortunate, as well as reaching out to them.

I have noticed young children like Julia and Austin have tender hearts touched by the many needs of other children across the globe. This morning after our Bible study, I showed them the Christian Aid Ministries newsletter with pictures of needy children and how the aid of supporters made a difference in their lives. Austin was especially intrigued with it and wanted to carry the newsletter with him. (Editor’s note: Christian Aid Ministries was founded in 1981 as a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization providing an efficient channel for Amish, Mennonite and other conservative Anabaptist groups and individuals to minister to physical and spiritual needs around the world. If anyone wants to be on its free newsletter mailing list, drop me a note.)

I often wonder how we can most effectively impact our young children, who are still so pliable, to have a sharing heart for those at home and abroad. When I help them pray at mealtime, thanking God for the food and asking Him to bless it, we often ask God to show us how to share with those who don’t have plenty to eat as we do.

Some of Julia’s suggestions have touched my heart. Some things the children enjoy doing is collecting coins in a little caddy which they then use for Sunday school offerings. The Sunday school money is used for a wide variety of things, from sending Bibles to poorer countries to funding mission trips, or sometimes it used to help pay the hospital bills for someone local.

So the children’s sticker chart has also been a highlight for them. Each sticker represents a Bible storybook for the less fortunate. As they are rewarded for their accomplishments, they are allowed to place a sticker in the chart, knowing that this enables someone to receive a free Bible storybook (We send the money to CAM, where it is used to purchase Bible storybooks).

Food is obviously something I enjoy working with. There’s a satisfaction all its own in preparing and serving food, but then I think of all those who are actually starving and here we have a tendency of over-eating! Finally I decided I really need to not be frustrated. Change starts in my own heart. Since we are blessed with an organization such as CAM, we can easily send them money stating what category we would have it used for. I remind myself, why not just say “no” to the big bag of chips and send that money instead to CAM?

Thankfully, prayer doesn’t cost a thing, so even if we are not able to help financially or physically, we can all join our hands in prayer for the people in Texas, Louisiana and Florida.

All of this thinking of saving pennies has me thinking about the penny savers recipe, because it is up to you to do what you want with the pennies you are saving by making this! I make my own soups, but you can used canned ones for this. So, for those of us who have a warm meal to eat or a roof over our heads, let’s be thankful and keep our thoughts and prayers with those being impacted by the hurricanes!

PENNYSAVERS

6 wieners, sliced

4 medium potatoes, cooked and diced

1/4 cup chopped onions

1/4 cup butter, softened

1 cup peas, cooked

10-ounce can mushroom soup

10-ounce can celery soup

Mix all all together and bake until heated through. You may want to add salt and pepper to taste.

By Gloria Yoder

Readers can write or visit Gloria at 10437 E. 300th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427.

