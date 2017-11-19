Random thoughts: Cat food to Rike’s

Do you ever have days or months when random thoughts come into your head? Well this is my day for random thoughts. This now as I think back, happens quite often.

How do you know when it’s November? The Christmas decorations in the stores have been out for 2 months! Why do we rush everything? I know stores need to make money. Do you remember going to Dayton and looking in Rike’s window? What a treat! We would look and look in amazement at all the wonderful fantasy before our eyes. You could check your coat and then then shop all day long at one store. This reminds me of another long gone pastime; window shopping. Even though you knew you probably could not afford all the beautiful things in the window, it was still fun.

Do you say crick or creek for a small stream? Is it Pickway or Piqua? Is it Russia or Rooshie?

I warsh my clothes instead of washing them. I call that the Ohio “R”.

Why do people come in and out of our lives? I guess it is because they all serve a purpose at the time. Why do some people only speak to us when it makes them seem friendly?

I recall when I was little and sick with a cold, my mother would rub Vicks on my chest and put a towel around my neck and pin it with a safety pin. It made me feel soooo good.

Why do they make cars that can go 100 miles per hour, but the speed limit is only 70-75? Is there mouse-flavored cat food? Do fish get thirsty?

Why can’t I remember things like I used to? I figured it out! I have gained so much knowledge in my 70-plus years on this earth that my brain is filled and I don’t have any more room for information.

Enough random thoughts. One thing I know for sure is that we have the greatest Senior Center in the area. We have classes and activities that will appeal to all seniors. Our mission is to serve as a community focal point for programs and services promoting the wellbeing of older adults in the Sidney Shelby County area.

We have been serving the Sidney/Shelby County area for more than 20 years. We have events, classes and activities for every level of agility. Just want to meet friends and solve the world’s problems? This is the place to do it.

All of the staff, board and members want to wish all of you a Happy Thanksgiving!

By Eileen Wiseman Senior Moments

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.