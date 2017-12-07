Finding value

Value is the worth we give something, such as cars and houses, but we can also value experiences and journeys. Anything can have value, shown in the saying “one man’s junk is another man’s treasure.” How do we find value in life though? Job 28:13-15 says, “Man does not know value, it is not found in the land of the living. The deep says, ‘It is not in me’; the sea says, ‘It is not with me.’ It cannot be purchased for gold, nor can silver be weighed for its price.”

I can see this affects our society today, because if we valued all people there would no longer be murder. Value is found in Jesus Christ, not in the sea, land, sliver, or gold. We find value in Jesus and our purpose! “The purpose of a man’s heart is like deep water, but a man of understanding will draw it out” (Proverbs 20:5).

The purpose of your heart is deep like the ocean, the deeper you go the darker it gets. But God can draw your purpose out of the dark to breathe life into us! What is understanding? Proverbs 2:6 says, “For the Lord gives wisdom; From His mouth come knowledge and understanding.” The Holy Bible is knowledge, which brings understanding! God’s purpose is to have a personal relationship with you forever! God wants you to understand that “He loves us so much that He gave His only begotten Son (Jesus Christ), that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life” (John 3:16). God values you so much that He sent His Son to die on the cross for your sins, that you might be able to be in the presence of Him for eternity!

God hates sin because it destroys you and separates you from Him forever. That’s why you must repent and receive Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior! Confess it and believe in your heart that God raised Jesus on the third day and you will be saved from the dark, sinful pit that your heart could fall into. Jesus didn’t come to condemn you, but to save you! The Bible says if we don’t believe in Jesus we are condemned already.

I believe we are all looking for approval. We are seeking approval to feel accepted and loved. There is a deep longing in our hearts, and Ecclesiastes says this longing is for eternity, “God put eternity in our hearts.” We must have a personal relationship with God to understand our purpose. If you have peace with God, then you will have peace in your heart. You must go deep into your heart and grab ahold of faith, which lets you know God loves you and has a purpose and a plan for each and every one of us!

God believes in us, but we have to start by receiving what Jesus has done for us and go deeper into our relationship with God. You can go deeper by spending time with Him in the Holy Bible and prayer! The more time we spend with God the more we will value ourselves and others! Jesus died for our sins, so we could live. If we follow Christ, we will not be left in darkness, for Jesus Christ is the light that will bring value into our lives.

By Benjamin Budde

The writer is a husband, father, preacher, writer, artist, musician and songwriter. Ben and his wife, Missy, reside with their three sons in St. Marys.

