A more excellent way

It is said that we can speak all the languages of man and speak to angels, but if we don’t have love, all we’re making is noise!

In 1 Corinthians 13:1, how do we talk about love? In the book of 1 John 4:9-10 it says, “In this, the love of God was manifested toward us, that God has sent His only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through Him. In this is love, not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son to be the propitiation (payment) for our sins.” When we believe in our heart and confess Jesus as our Lord and Savior, we are saved. Sin is sin to God and there are many ways to fall into sin, but the root of sin is disobedience to God. And the cost of sin is death! But God gave us the gift of eternal life through His Son! This process of what Jesus saved us from is called our testimony. God has a testimony too (Exodus 25:16) it’s the Ten Commandments and the first one is “You shall have no other gods before Me” ( Exodus 20:3) in other words you have to choose who you are going to serve. By choosing God and His plan as His Son to be the Savior of the world, this is love! We are saved! “We overcome him (the devil) by the blood of the Lamb (Jesus) and the word of our testimony, and they did not love their lives to the death.” (Revelation 12:11) By choosing the way of God we have overcome sin and Jesus said, “Greater love has no one than this than to lay down one’s life for his friends.” (John15:13) Jesus is talking in a physical sense but I also believe it’s spiritual too, and that would mean our ego! To forget what someone might think about us when we share our testimony of how we were at our weakest and Jesus saved us, can be scary and uncomfortable. But I believe we all need to hear the testimony of what God has done in your life!

No matter how small we might think it is! It is never a small thing when God moves in a life! Some might say so, but not God! I believe we need to hear the testimonies because how Jesus saved someone else might be different from how Jesus saved me! And that’s great because our different testimonies will relate to different people! That’s why God calls the church the body and Jesus is the head of the body! We are all in different places but we’re called to work and help each out. Just like our body has these different parts which are needed to work together and if the head is not connected to the body it won’t work, Jesus has to be the head of the church for it to work right!

Thomas Jefferson said, “Had the doctrines of Jesus been preached always as pure as they came from his lips, the whole civilized world would now have been Christian.” We can have all the wisdom, we can have all the knowledge and can have faith that moves mountains but if we have not love, we have nothing. (1Corinthians 13:2) The love of God is that He sent His Son to save us from death, hell, and the grave, physically and spiritually and to be forevermore with our Heavenly Father! It’s not about ownership, it’s about relationships with God.

If you think about it, everything we do is for a relationship or in hopes to have one. Why not share the more excellent way as the Bible calls it? How Jesus saves, is the gift of love. Knowledge puffs up, love builds up. Sharing what God has done in our life, not only in word or tongue but in our actions and truly being transparent with others, especially when it’s difficult, to share the more excellent way, is love!

By Benjamin Budde Contributing columnist

The writer is a husband, father, preacher, writer, artist, musician and songwriter. Ben and his wife, Missy, reside with their three sons in St. Marys.

