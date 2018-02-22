It’s a boy! Yoders welcome Elijah Courage

Picture this: it’s Tuesday evening about 8:45 when Gloria told me, “Daniel I started labor.” I was like, “You are kidding me!” I was excited to go to bed early and get a good night’s rest. I had this idea that I would like to be rested up when our brand new bundle arrives. But guess what — God had a better idea. Soon the house was full of excitement. We told the children, the way it looks, we would probably have our baby the next day some time. So we called “Mommy and Dawdy” (Grandma and Grandpa), and they came to pick up the children. After the children left, everything was quiet. Gloria and I just looked at each other with expressions that said, ” Now what do we do?”

We called our midwife, told her of our excitement, but to our dismay she told us, “I have somebody on call already.” Now we are like, “God, how far are you going to stretch us?” We discussed some different options. The midwife suggested that she thinks we can do it ourselves. Wow, that felt like a long stretch. We prayed about it and felt like God told us that he is going to be the third person here, so we jumped on the boat to deliver by ourselves. So by this time, it was about 11 o’clock. Soon Gloria told me that she thinks that the baby will be here soon.

I stayed by Gloria’s bedside through 99 percent of the time. Earlier that evening, Gloria said she was praying for a Valentine’s baby (that was before she started labor). I was like, “Wow, hopefully we will have the baby after midnight!”

Gloria informed me that it will be a close race. I told Gloria that she prayed just a bit early! Anyway our bundle arrived three and a half hours after labor started. What a dream come true on Valentine’s Day at 12:14 a.m.! Elijah Courage was welcomed with love, weighing 8 pounds and 3 ounces. Gloria is recovering really well, and she also did an amazing job in labor and delivery. She sure is a super mother. We are all doing really well. Julia, Austin, Jesse and Rayni are absolutely in awe of their new brother.

I am sure Gloria will keep you informed how everyone is doing. Friends are helping us on every side, We were amazed to see our 84-year-old neighbor coming this evening with a really good caserole called “shepherd’s pie” and also some cookies. God bless every one helping us and to all of you who have been praying for us! I will share the sheperd’s pie recipe with you. I am sure you will like it.

SHEPHERD’S PIE

2 pounds hamburger

3 teaspoons salt, divided

3/4 cup oatmeal

2/3 teaspoon onion salt, divided

1 egg

1 cup milk plus more as needed, divided

1/3 teaspoon pepper

2 ounces cream cheese

1/3 cup sour cream

1/4 stick butter

Enough milk to make creamy

1 can cream of mushroom soup

2 quarts peeled, cut up potatoes

Velveeta cheese, sliced

Mix hamburger, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, oatmeal, 1/3 teaspoon onion salt, egg, 1 cup milk and pepper together. Bake in a 9-inch by 13-inch pan for 45 minutes at 350 degrees. Then spread cream of mushroom soup on top. Next, cook 2 potatoes; when soft, pour off water, mash the potatoes and add cream cheese, sour cream, butter, 1/3 teaspoon onion salt and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt. Mix well. Spread mixture over mushroom soup, top with slices of Velveeta cheese. Return to oven until heated through.