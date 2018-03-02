The lasting scars of hatred

My grandma had some photographs stuck in an old shoebox. Among the pictures, there was a tintype. I picked up the tintype picture and began to look at the image that was printed on it.

It was of a man hanging from a tree. I asked, “Grandma, where did this picture come from?”

She responded, “ Someone sent it to me with a note that said, ‘I thought that you would want this picture, since it happened at the end of the road that you live on.’”

I asked, “Grandma, why would somebody do that?”

“I don’t know.”

“Grandma, why did they hang this man from that tree?” She got quiet and put the picture back in the shoebox. That was the end of the discussion.

My parents and I moved to Tennessee and started going through things that my grandmother’s son, my deceased uncle, still had. We never came across that tintype photograph of the man hanging from the tree. That image, however, never really left me, so I started searching for information on the man who died in the tree at the end of Lone Road in Elk Valley.

I eventually found a book about the history of Elk Valley, and it had the story of that man hanging from the tree: “A History of Elk Valley, Tennessee” by Elizabeth Brown Lynch, published in 1991. The book stated that a black man got off the train in Elk Valley, and he came across two, blonde-haired white girls, who were sisters, picking berries in a field alongside the railroad tracks. The story goes that he asked if he could help them pick the berries, and they said that it would be all right.

Apparently, the younger one went home and told her dad that the black man tried to force himself on her. The town’s sheriff arrested the man and placed him in “lock-up” in the back of one of the general stores in town to await the circuit judge. This girl’s dad started stirring up the other men in town, and they took him to what people now refer to as “the hanging tree” and hanged him.

When that little girl grew up, she said that she could no longer live with the guilt of that day and recanted her story. She said that she lied about the man, resulting in the death of an innocent black man so many years ago.

The town still carries the scar of that old tintype photograph, and it has left a mark on me, too.

