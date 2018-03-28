Kudos to sports writers on being honored

To the editor:

I was in Columbus last Saturday at state boys tournament and was pleased to read where two of Sidney’s prized reporters were honored, Ken Barhorst and Dave Ross.

I was a resident in Sidney from 1988 to 1990 and was always amazed at the coverage given to our local high schools by these two hard working journalists. Both men had a sincere interest in the Sidney area and a genuine love for their jobs. The students that I dealt with were extremely pleased with the passion that they had for high school sports and they made the seasons exciting for everyone in town.

Both men could have gone on to bigger jobs in bigger cities but their love for Sidney and the area always came through in the writing and reporting.

Time flies but it seems like only yesterday that Ken and Dave were out making Shelby county students feel special about themselves and their teams. Congratulations to both on great careers.

Kevin Fell

Elyria HS

Avon Lake