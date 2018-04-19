Comedy night planned

SIDNEY — New Choices is presenting a “Give a Little, Laugh a Lot Comedy Night” on Friday, April 27, at the Palazzo, 309 S. Main St., Botkins.

Comedian Ken Evans will be the headliner for the event. Evans brings the “boy-next-door” outlook to his performances. He has appeared on NBC’s “Ed,” “Caroline’s Comedy Hour,” “Law and Order” and “Last Comic Standing.” A cancer survivor, he has performed at the annual “Laugh for the Cure” fundraiser three times.

He has opened for and performed with Joan Rivers, Tim Allen, Ellen DeGeneres, Larry the Cable Guy, Ron White, Weird Al Yankovich, Rosie O’Donnell, Drew Carey, Paula Poundstone, Jim Breuer, Darrell Hammond, Richard Jeni, Billy Gardell, Joan Jet, Bruce Hornsby and the Range and Eddy Money.

Tickets for the event are $30 per person. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. Evans will be performing from 8 to 9 p.m.

There will also be live and silent auctions.

To purchase tickets, visit the New Choices website, www.newchoicesinc.org; email, director@newchoicesinc.org; call 937-498-7261; or mail a check for the number of tickets required to New Choices Inc., P.O. Box 4182, Sidney, OH 45365. Checks should be made payable to New Choices Inc.