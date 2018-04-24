Vote Travis Faber for State Representative

To the editor:

We are supporting Travis Faber for State Representative. He is the ideal candidate due to his real world, private sector business experience.

Travis oversees his family’s small business in Celina, Faber & Associates where he works as an attorney. Using his knowledge in that profession, Travis represents local business owners as well as farmers, protecting them from state and regulatory agencies such as the EPA and OSHA. Being involved in a small business himself, Travis understands the struggles these business owners face, such as making payroll for employees every month and keeping a business progressing when taxes and regulatory overreach erode the bottom line. That’s why we, as small business owners, trust him not just to support lower taxes and deregulation, but to take charge to protect our small businesses from bureaucracy and over-taxation.

Travis is the only candidate for State Representative who has worked in the private sector for his entire career. We believe his first-hand experience is necessary for anyone who wishes to represent our district in Columbus. He is also a strong supporter of the 2nd Amendment as well as a supporter of Pro-Life. We urge you to join us in voting for Travis Faber for State Representative on May 8.

Jeff and Deb Wagner

Botkins