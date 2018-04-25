Memories of Coach Dave Haines

To the editor:

With deep regards for the family and friends of Coach Haines. There are so many stories that could be told, but suffice it to say that he led us through some very difficult years, not just in terms of football, but also through the process of becoming successful young men. Through his leadership of some very special athletes, he taught us loyalty, teamwork, dominance. Each week, we were superbly prepared and conditioned. Nobody surprised or intimated us, in turn, we won many games within the first few minutes just through reputation alone. Those Jackets …VENI, VIDI, VICI.

William (Bill) Hudson Jr.

Arlington, Texas