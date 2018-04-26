Reader expresses thoughts on Jim Jordan

To the editor:

I attended the Liberty Group Meet the Candidate meeting on Sunday, April 15. As I walked in, the registration table was set up and I was asked to sign the registration. I refused due to the fact that at the last meeting with Jim Jordan, he would not answer any of the questions we gave him. The lady on the end looked towards me and I walked down and asked her why he did not answer the questions before. Her remark was that he was too busy to answer the questions written down for him. Another gentleman joined the conversation and stated to me rather boldly and rudely, “Listen, if you don’t like how things are here, you understand me, you need to leave.” My decision to leave this meeting was well made as Jim Jordan never showed up.

I feel I have my rights; I served my country. I was wounded in Vietnam. I feel I have a right to use my voice for the 58,000- plus that didn’t make it back. My voice stands for all veterans of his constituents from the Fourth District. But if it was Lou Dobbs of Fox Business Network, or Jesse Watters, he would be glad to talk with them unrestricted but not listen to his constituents or answer their questions. I would like to see Judge Jeanine have him on her program and have her question his lack of interest and commitment to his Fourth District Constituents. He seems to enjoy talking when he is being televised but not behind closed doors with one on one meetings.

Sincerely,

Kenneth Mescher

Sidney