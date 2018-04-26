Support for Nino Vitale

To the editor:

Nino Vitale is a 100 percent pro-life. He is the only candidate for the 85th House District who has the endorsement of Ohio Right to Life and the for Right the to Life Action Coalition of Ohio.

It is important to have pro-life legislators because the Right to Life is the foundation of all other human rights and issues.

I also like that Nino Vitale is a family businessman with so much experience in the private sector. We need representatives like that.

Sincerely,

Elizabeth Johnson

Sidney