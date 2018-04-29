Vote Justin Griffis for state representative on May 8.

Justin is a hard working local business owner that understands the issues of Shelby, Logan, and Champaign Counties. He is a Sidney attorney that knows how to negotiate to further the interests of these communities. Justin has been working hard his entire life and knows how to set goals and achieve them. He would take these learned approaches to Columbus to fight for what our local counties need. Justin has seen that nothing has been done for our counties in the last three years under the current incumbent (Nino Vitale) and wants to see change. This is why he has stepped up to run for the 85th district. He is tired of voting for the same people in office that do NOT get the job done. Justin knows how to work with local government since he deals with them on a daily basis. He wants to work with the 85th districts local officials to bring their issues to Columbus and help get resolution and additional funding to the local governments. He doesn’t want to be a name on the ballot that you don’t recognize and only see during election years as the current incumbent. Justin is an involved citizen in Shelby County by being the legal advisor for the SHS Mock Trial team, a member of the Rotary Club, Shelby County Farm Bureau, and VESPA to name a few. If you believe that our counties need change in how we are represented in Columbus, then please vote Justin Griffis for state representative on May 8!

Greg and Shelly Griffis

Sidney, OH