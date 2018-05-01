Celebrate National Small Business Week

To the editor:

National Small Business Week is just around the corner, giving small businesses everywhere another reason to celebrate casting aside our old, outdated tax code one more time.

Since President Trump signed this historic tax bill into law four months ago, the backbone of the American economy has not stopped reaping benefits.

Announcements about tax cut bonuses started minutes after the bill passed, and new stories are still surfacing almost every day.

As you support your local small businesses this week, remember how congressional Republicans already stood up for main street by passing small business tax cuts.

Thomas Zaino

Blacklick