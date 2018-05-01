Re-elect Nino Vitale for House of Representative

To the editor:

In a political environment that seems to reward dishonesty and an “end justifies the means” mentality, it is good to know there are a few honest political representatives that actually do what they promise to do when elected. Nino Vitale is one of those individuals. He has consistently fought for conservative values. He co-sponsored HB565 Ban Abortion Bill, sponsored HB 590 Stand Your Ground Bill and HB 179 Ban Sanctuary Cities in Ohio.

First of all, I want to encourage everyone to get out and vote May 8 and I ask that you vote to re-elect Nino Vitale, a true conservative.

Judy Zwiebel

Sidney