Vote for Heilers for state representative

To the editor:

After attending the Farm Bureau candidate forum and listening carefully to each candidate for the 84 state district representative answer a series of questions I realized Aaron Heilers is uniquely qualified to represent the 84th district. His answers to questions were intelligent, clear, concise, well communicated and showed that common sense is one of his attributes. Aaron understands that giving more money to the drug epidemic isn’t going to solve this problem. Aaron said “We need four things in our life: faith, family, community and meaningful work. He believes we should grow the economy not the government bureaucracy. He is a lifelong resident of the district, property owner, fourth generation farmer/businessman and community leader. He has generously given back to our district by being actively involved in many community and church activities.

Aaron understands the issues of importance to our district and has careful thought about his positions on issues. Being a husband and father of three young boys he understands the issues families face and is pro-family. He is strong supporter of pro-life issues. He is a strong supporter of the First and Second amendments. Aaron believes problems are best solved locally by citizens of the district. He is strong in his convictions and of good moral character. He is passionate about making our district prosperous and the best place to live, work and go to school. Vote Heilers May 8.

Colleen Tebbe

Anna