Vote for a candidate you can trust: Aaron Heilers

To the editor:

I hate to see the political attacks on Aaron Heilers. They have been paid for by the Growth and Opportunity PAC whose contributors are not given. They state generalities that are not proven.

Why should we believe unknown people making unsubstantiated claims about Aaron Heilers? This is dirty politics and who is the beneficiary of these attacks? Travis Faber.

If Travis Faber is an honest politician he should condemn these nasty and unfair allegations immediately. It is sad that an attorney who claims to be for honesty and integrity seems to be comfortable with this.

I plan to vote for a candidate I believe I can trust, Aaron Heilers.

Roy Sturwold

