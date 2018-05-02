Vote Vitale May 8

To the editor:

This letter is to let the people of Sidney and the 85th district know I proudly stand firm with State Representative Nino Vitale in the Republican primary. State Representative Nino Vitale is the only 85th District candidate endorsed by Ohio Value Voters. He is the only 85th District candidate endorsed by Ohio Right to Life. He is the only 85th District candidate endorsed by Right To Life Action Coalition. He is the only 85th District candidate endorsed by iVOTER guide, receiving the highest conservative rating from one of the most trusted sources of voter information. This is a rating that covers many different issues and voting records. Representative Vitale sponsored HB 565 Ban Abortion Bill with Congressman Ron Hood and co-sponsored by 18 more House Republicans. He stands as a true conservative and is not simply a “one issue” representative and candidate. Representative Vitale sponsored HB 590 Stand Your Ground Bill to counteract the Kasich/Henne HB585 Gun Control Act. He sponsored HB 179 Ban Sanctuary Cities in Ohio. He has fought for the 85th district against raising taxes. He has fought for our religious freedom. He has taken the stand with the people of the 85th against the ones in the house that do not know what our district needs and do not have our best interests at heart. He is a champion at being our voice and fighting for the principles and values that we hold dear. I humbly place Representative Vitale before you and ask that you Vote Vitale on Tuesday the 8th of May, 2018. Vote Vitale!!

David M. Aikin

Sidney