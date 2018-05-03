Vote Vitale on May 8

To the editor:

I would like to thank State Representative Nino Vitale. It has been refreshing to have a state representative who actually does what the people that sent him to Columbus want him to do. Representative Vitale says what he will do and won’t let bureaucracy get in the way of protecting the constituents of the 85th district.

So often we, the people, send elected officials to Columbus and we get something different than what was promised. Representative Vitale has stood strong with the people and fought against the ones in Columbus who are against what we the people in the district want. Representative Vitale has stood strong with the people for smaller government! He has stood strong for lower taxes! He has stood strong for Religious freedom! He has stood strong on life issues! He has stood strong for the 2nd Amendment! He has stood strong for more control at the local level!

He has fought fiercely on our behalf against so many of the bad bills that are presented and have no business on the books.

He stands with us, our Ohio Constitution, and the United States Constitution. He is a common sense representative and has served us extremely well. He is a small business owner, is married, has five children (all boys!), and is one of us!

I am humbly inviting you to vote Vitale on Tuesday May 8, 2018. Send Vitale to Columbus so that he can continue to do what we sent him to Columbus to do. Send Vitale to Columbus so that we have strong, fearless representation. Re-elect Vitale so that we have a strong voice that will not crumble at the first sign of adversity.

Thank you and Vote Vitale!!

Sanna Hill-Aikin

Sidney