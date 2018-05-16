Humane Society’s bake sale/adoption event May 20

To the editor:

Shelby County Ohio Humane Society is having a bake sale/adoption event Sunday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tractor Supply Company in Sidney. We will be taking can donations, as well as any food items or animal cages, crates, live traps, animal bedding, litter, etc., that you can afford to give. We operate only on donations from the public as we are a non-profit 501(C)(3) organization.

We are also looking for new members and fosters to help us continue our mission to “HELP SAVE LIVES.”

We are completely reformed from the old Humane Society. We have all new members and are looking for your help and support in the community so we can continue to save as many lives as we can, because the shelter cannot do it all.

Keri Hickman, president

Shelby County Ohio Humane Society

P.O. Box 335

Jackson Center

937-538-8450