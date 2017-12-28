Thanks for successful event

To the editor:

The 36th Annual Community Christmas Dinner was held on Dec. 9 at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. The meal was free, and all residents of Shelby County were invited. We were able to serve 1400 meals, including 175 meals delivered to home-bound individuals.

Once again, The Spot cooked a delicious meal of turkey and sides, including their famous pies for dessert. The Masons from Sidney Temperance Lodge No. 73 whipped up mashed potatoes to serve at the dinner, and include in the home delivered meals. Around 100 volunteers, including community dignitaries, helped with preparing, serving, cleaning up, and delivering meals. As guests were eating they enjoyed the Christmas tunes played by the Anna Jazz band.

Santa’s corner was sponsored and decorated by Alvetro Orthodontics. They also provided small gifts for Santa to hand out to the children, along with bags of candy donated by Merrill and Ann Asher.

The Christmas Dinner was sponsored by the Shelby County United Way. Special thanks to the following donors who contributed towards the dinner monetarily, or with items donated: Donald and Evelyn Bensman Foundation, James and Virginia Thompson, Schaffer Insurance, Shelby County Sheriff’s Reserves, Edward and Merilyn Borchers Family Foundation, FISH, Adams Funeral Home, Fraternal Order of Police, Bunny’s Pharmacy, Sidney Food Town, Lowe’s in Sidney, Advance America, and National Cash Advance. The Shelby County Emergency Management Agency allowed us to use their facility to host the dinner. Shelby County Metropolitan Housing provided many of their chairs for seating. Chris Roediger and the county arranged the set up. The Shelby County Historical Society loaned us their portable microphone for Lt. Joe Hansen to use during the opening prayer. The Shelby County Adult Day Services at Fair Haven (Daybreak Adult Day Services) took reservations for the home delivered meals, and Shelby Public Transit helped coordinate delivery.

Thanks to all of the community volunteers and sponsors, we held another successful event where people from all walks of life came together to celebrate Christmas.

Community Christmas Dinner Committee:

Scott Barr

Ashley Wynn

Jayne Smith

Bob Guillozet

Jen Molitor

Becky Michaels

Christina Keller