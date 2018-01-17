Public invite for gathering on Roe v. Wade anniversary

To the editor:

Jan. 22, 1973, is a date I’ll always remember — the Supreme Court legalized abortion. That meant that unborn babies could be killed if they were not “wanted.”

Since then, there have been over 50 million abortions in this country. It’s hard to even imagine that many babies being killed.

Planned Parenthood is the abortion giant in this country. They just released their annual report. In fiscal year 2016-2017, they reported a record income of $1.6 billion. They reported $98.5 million in excess revenue. They reported doing 321,384 abortions.

What can we do? Pray for them and all those involved in the abortion industry. Pray for all those who are pregnant so that they will find the help they need to choose life for their child. Pray for our elected officials to stop funding Planned Parenthood. Pray for the pro-life groups who are trying to help mothers and babies. Pray to know how to get involved in the pro-life movement. Prayer is something each of us can do and it’s something money can’t buy.

On Jan. 22 of this year when we remember the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, come to the Courtsquare at 7 p.m. to pray with other people who are trying to promote protection and respect for life.

Prayerfully,

Sally Naseman

Botkins