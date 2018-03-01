The heart of man needs fixed, not schools

To the editor:

My deepest sympathy is extended to families who have lost loved ones through school shootings. The politicians have been seeking ways to “fix” these violent acts with no success. Metal detectors have been placed in some schools and armed guards are on the grounds. Everybody is saying we need to fix our schools. I’m sorry, the schools don’t need fixing; it’s the heart of man that needs fixing (Genesis 6:5). We must keep in mind that we are in a spiritual warfare and it cannot be fought with worldly weapons. Regarding this latest school shooting in Florida, parents and children are saying they just don’t understand why all the shootings? They can’t understand because it is spiritually discerned (1 Corinthians 2:14). This scripture tells us we must be a spiritual person to understand spiritual things.

The question may be asked: “How do I become a spiritual person”? John 3:3 states you must be “born again,” repent of your sins and put your trust in God. The President suggests we arm the teachers; we can’t fight guns with guns. He also said he would raise the age in order for a person to buy a weapon; it’s not the age, it’s SIN! Does the President know this and just won’t speak it? If this battle is to be won, we have a weapon for it — you can’t buy it, everybody can have it, it doesn’t have to be reloaded, as it makes no noise. It is the most powerful weapon on earth and it is called “prayer.”

In 1963 prayer was removed from the schools. Put it back in the schools! Get back, sit back and watch God protect our children, or don’t put it back and continue to watch Satan wreak havoc! Spiritual weapons never fail. Second Corinthians 10:4 — The weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds. Prayer will protect our children!

Douglas Leslie

Sidney