Shelby County Republican Central Committee announces endorsements

To the editor:

The Shelby County Republican Central Committee met on March 12th and voted to endorse the following Republican Candidates who will appear on the May 2018 Primary ballot:

Governor Candidate — Mike DeWine

Attorney General Candidate — Dave Yost

Secretary of State Candidate — Frank LaRose

Treasurer of State Candidate — Robert Sprague

US Congressman Candidate — James D Jordan

Justice Supreme Court Candidate — Craig Baldwin

Justice Supreme Court Candidate — Mary DeGenaro

Judge of Court of Appeals Candidate — John R Williamowski

State Central Committee Woman — Kathleen Deland

State Representative Candidate 84th District — Aaron Heilers

Judge of Common Pleas Candidate — James F Stevenson

Judge of Probate/Juvenile Candidate — Jeffrey J Beigel

County Commissioner Candidate — Julie Ehemann

County Auditor Candidate — Amy Berning

Each of the endorsed candidates garnered the necessary two-thirds majority vote of the Central Committee to receive the endorsement. The standards for receiving an endorsement from the Shelby County Republican Central Committee are purposefully high by design. These endorsements have value. We don’t award participation trophies in Shelby County.

We believe these candidates have shown the community they are dedicated public servants with Republican values. We are confident they are best suited to carry out the necessary work attributed to their particular position.

I would like to thank everyone who attended the March 2 Meet and Greet. It was a great opportunity for our community and our Central Committee members to hear from each of the candidates.

Sincerely,

Julie Ehemann

Executive Chairman

Shelby County Republican Central Committee