Boys basketball: Area players named to all-Ohio teams

Versailles senior forward Justin Ahrens and Anna coach Nate Barhorst were named Division III player and coach of the year, respectively, in the all-Ohio boys basketball teams.

Ahrens, an Ohio State recruit, led Versailles with an average of 25.3 points per game and averaged eight rebounds and 3.7 assists. He surpassed 2,000 career points during the season and set school records for most points in a game (46) and 3-pointers in a game (10). Ahrens also set school and Midwest Athletic Conference records for most points in a career.

Barhorst is in his seventh season at the helm of Anna, which finished 21-5. It’s the most wins the Rockets have had since the 2009-2010 campaign. Anna also won a share of the Shelby County Athletic League title, its first since 2009-2010. Anna lost four games in regular season, which came by a combined eight points.

Both Ahrens and Barhorst also earned their respective honors in the all-Southwest district teams, which were announced earlier this month.

Anna senior guard Wyatt Bensman, who averaged 16.5 points per game, was named second team all-Ohio in Div. III.

Fort Loramie senior Dillon Braun, who averaged 16.5 points per game, was named first team all-Ohio in Div. IV. Braun was named the Southwest district D-IV player of the year earlier this month.

Fort Loramie senior Tyler Siegel was named special mention all-Ohio, while senior Evan Berning was named honorable mention. Russia senior Jack Dapore was also named special mention all-Ohio.

The all-Ohio teams were announced on Monday and Tuesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Teams are selected by a media committee and are based off all-district teams as selected by other media panels throughout the state.

The Associated Press no longer coordinates postseason awards for high school sports. Mr. Basketball will be announced by the OPSWA on Wednesday.

Fort Loramie’s Dillon Braun drives against Russia’s Evan Monnier during a Division IV regional final on March 13 at Kettering Fairmont’s Trent Arena. Braun was named first team all-Ohio in Division IV. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_SDN031418LorBbbLG1-3.jpg Fort Loramie’s Dillon Braun drives against Russia’s Evan Monnier during a Division IV regional final on March 13 at Kettering Fairmont’s Trent Arena. Braun was named first team all-Ohio in Division IV. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Jack Dapore shoots as Emmanuel Christian’s Noah Willis defends during a Division IV district final on March 9 at UD Arena. Dapore was named special mention all-Ohio in Division IV. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_SDN031018RusBbbLG4-5.jpg Russia’s Jack Dapore shoots as Emmanuel Christian’s Noah Willis defends during a Division IV district final on March 9 at UD Arena. Dapore was named special mention all-Ohio in Division IV. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Tyler Siegel shoots against Marion Local during a Division IV regional final last Friday at Kettering Fairmont’s Trent Arena. Siegel was named special mention all-Ohio in Division IV. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_SDN031719LorBbbLG6-4.jpg Fort Loramie’s Tyler Siegel shoots against Marion Local during a Division IV regional final last Friday at Kettering Fairmont’s Trent Arena. Siegel was named special mention all-Ohio in Division IV. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Evan Berning shoots as Middletown Christian’s Seth Wofenbarger and Jarod Hamlin defend during a Division IV district final on March 9 at UD Arena. Berning was named honorable mention all-Ohio in Division IV. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_SDN031018LorBbbLG4-6.jpg Fort Loramie’s Evan Berning shoots as Middletown Christian’s Seth Wofenbarger and Jarod Hamlin defend during a Division IV district final on March 9 at UD Arena. Berning was named honorable mention all-Ohio in Division IV. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Wyatt Bensman shoots against Purcell-Marian during a Division III district final on March 6 at UD Arena. Bensman was named second team all-Ohio in Division III. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_SDN030718AnnaBbbLG3-2.jpg Anna’s Wyatt Bensman shoots against Purcell-Marian during a Division III district final on March 6 at UD Arena. Bensman was named second team all-Ohio in Division III. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Versailles senior forward Justin Ahrens shoots with pressure from a Cincinnati Madeira defender during a Division III district final on March 7 at UD Arena. Ahrens was named the state’s Division III player of the year by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_Justin-Ahrens-PRINT-8.jpg Versailles senior forward Justin Ahrens shoots with pressure from a Cincinnati Madeira defender during a Division III district final on March 7 at UD Arena. Ahrens was named the state’s Division III player of the year by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna coach Nate Barhorst talks to the team during a Division III sectional semifinal against Springfield Northeastern on Feb. 28 at Vandalia-Butler’s Student Activities Center. Barhorst was named the state’s Division III coach of the year by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_SDN040518AnnaCoach-8.jpg Anna coach Nate Barhorst talks to the team during a Division III sectional semifinal against Springfield Northeastern on Feb. 28 at Vandalia-Butler’s Student Activities Center. Barhorst was named the state’s Division III coach of the year by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

