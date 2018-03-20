Lehman Catholic cheerleaders host sub meal fundraiser

Preparing to sell sub meals at Lehman Catholic High School are, left to right, Lehman cheerleaders Lisa Adams, 15, daughter of John and Tara Adams, Madalyn Kirtley, 17, both of Sidney, daughter of Ben and Jodi Kirtley, and their cheer advisor Melissa Safreed, of Piqua. The sale was held on Monday to raise money for Lehman’s cheerleading program.

Preparing to sell sub meals at Lehman Catholic High School are, left to right, Lehman cheerleaders Lisa Adams, 15, daughter of John and Tara Adams, Madalyn Kirtley, 17, both of Sidney, daughter of Ben and Jodi Kirtley, and their cheer advisor Melissa Safreed, of Piqua. The sale was held on Monday to raise money for Lehman’s cheerleading program. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_SDN032118CheerSubs.jpg Preparing to sell sub meals at Lehman Catholic High School are, left to right, Lehman cheerleaders Lisa Adams, 15, daughter of John and Tara Adams, Madalyn Kirtley, 17, both of Sidney, daughter of Ben and Jodi Kirtley, and their cheer advisor Melissa Safreed, of Piqua. The sale was held on Monday to raise money for Lehman’s cheerleading program. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News