Edison State baseball has won six straight

Edison State’s baseball team started out the season a little slow but has found some traction, winning three-straight double headers.

Solid pitching, defense and timely hitting have been a great recipe for the Chargers’ success. Edison started the season losing four of their first five before the current six-game winning stretch.

At 7-4 on the young season, second-year coach Scott Jones said he’s pleased with the progress.

“We are finally playing some good team baseball,” Jones said.

ESCC has swept double headers against Ohio State Mansfield (8-2, 7-2), Lorain County Community College (10-2, 13-1) and most recently against Ohio State at Lima (4-0, 9-6).

During the six-game streak, the Chargers have gotten solid starting pitching, most notably from Marcus Johnson (Louisville, Kentucky; Bryan Station HS) and Jackson Hobbs (Sidney, Fort Recovery). Johnson has three wins during the stretch and Hobbs has had two, including a complete game.

Coach Jones, who also directs the teams pitching staff, said “Our starting pitching has been terrific all year, and when we play defense and hit a little we are pretty good.”

Johnson is 3-1 with a 1.90 ERA, while Hobbs is 2-1 with a 2.78 ERA. The pitching staff has an overall 2.57 ERA through 11 games.

Other local talent on the Charger roster this season include starting shortstop Dylan Arnold (Sidney, Lehman Catholic), Austin McClain (Sidney, Sidney), who has split the second base spot and Travis Smith (Piqua, Piqua). Smith has served mostly as a designated hitter because of shoulder soreness. Each has contributed to the team’s recent success with solid defense and key hits.

The Chargers return to action hosting Mercyhurst for a four-game series on Friday and Saturday weather-permitting. The two-year old home complex sits on the east side of Edison’s campus, and admission is free for home games.

Sidney native Jackson Hobbs throws a pitch during a recent Edison State game. Hobbs is 2-1 with a 2.78 ERA. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_Jackson-Edison-1.jpg Sidney native Jackson Hobbs throws a pitch during a recent Edison State game. Hobbs is 2-1 with a 2.78 ERA. Courtesy photo

Area products Hobbs, Arnold, McClain playing will for Chargers