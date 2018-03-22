Four area players participate in Bill Moss Underclass all-star game

Minster’s Ivy Wolf dribbles during the Bill Moss Underclass all-star game on Thursday at Edison State in Piqua. Wolf is one of four area players that participated in the event. Minster’s Courtney Prenger, Fort Loramie’s Marissa Meiring and Russia’s Laurissa Poling also played. Botkins senior Sarah Bergman and Anna senior Macey Huelskamp were honored in-between games.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Russia’s Laurissa Poling shoots during the Bill Moss Underclass all-star game on Thursday at Edison State in Piqua.
Fort Loramie’s Marissa Meiring drives during the Bill Moss Underclass all-star game on Thursday at Edison State in Piqua.
Minster’s Courtney Prenger looks to shoot during the Bill Moss Underclass all-star game on Thursday at Edison State in Piqua.
