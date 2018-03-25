Area players to take court for District Nine all-star games

The Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association’s District Nine all-star games will be Thursday and Friday at the Troy High School.

The Division I/II/III girls game will be Thursday at 6:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow immediately after. The Division III/IV girls game will be Friday at 6:30 p.m., with the boys game to follow at 8 p.m.

The all-star games feature the top seniors from the OHSBCA’s District Nine, which covers Clark, Champaign, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami and Shelby County.

A host of area players will participate. Versailles’ Kami McEldowney and Danielle Winner and Anna’s Macey Huelskamp will play in the Div. I/II/III girls game on Thursday, while Anna’s Wyatt Bensman and Versailles’ Justin and AJ Ahrens will play in the I/II/III boys game.

On Friday, 13 area girls players will play in the Div. III/IV game. Riverside’s Marissa Davis, Jackson Center’s Olivia Clark and Kennadie Resse, Fort Loramie’s Hattie Meyer and Abby Holthaus, Houston’s Sarah Monnier and Rebekah New, Botkins’ Sarah Bergman and paige Lane, Lehman Catholic’s Alanna O’Leary and Brogan McIver and Russia’s Whitney Pleiman and Cameo Wilson will participate in the game.

Friday’s Div. III/IV boys game also features many area players. Jackson Center’s Bryce Sosby, Fairlawn’s Drew Brautigam and Luke Hickman, Fort Loramie’s Evan Berning, Tyler Siegel and Dillon Braun, Russia’s Jack Dapore, Lehman Catholic’s Kameron Lee and Preston Rodgers will play.

All proceeds from the games will go toward Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Complete teams are below.

Thursday, March 29

Girls D1-2-3

Team 1

Lily Stewart (Piqua), Willow Knight (Butler), Alaura Holycross (Troy), Jordan Short (Troy), Jenna Hoschouer (Northmont), Maddie Frederick (Tippecanoe), Allison Mader (Tippecanoe), Payton Brandenburg (Greenville), Kami McEldowney (Versailles), Danielle Winner (Versailles), Kelsey Magoteaux (Piqua), Haley Howard (Miami East)

Team 2

Desiree Jones (Kenton Ridge), Brooke Johannes (Graham), Olivia Potts (Shawnee), Rachel White (Northwestern), Frankie Fife (Greeneview), Nikki Current (Ben Logan), Macey Huelskamp (Anna), Faith Strickle (Greeneview), Maddy Vanscoy (Graham), Kara Byrd (Springfield), Lizzie Weaver (Shawnee), Jada Rowland (Anna).

Boys D1-2-3

Team 1

Levi Boettcher (Urbana), Jace Underwood (Urbana), Jameel Cosby (Kenton Ridge), Nasiim McKay (Kenton Ridge), Michael Wallace (Springfield), Leonard Taylor (Springfield), Aaron Schack (Shawnee), Camden Van Velzor (Shawnee), Kale Schoffner (Indian Lake), Colin Coburn (Indian Lake), Jay Evans (Xenia), Spencer George (Bellefontaine).

Team 2

Kort Justice (Butler), Wyatt Bensman (Anna), Jabari Perkins (Northmont), Caiden Smith (Tippecanoe), Gage Gingerich (Tippecanoe), Zach Reichelderfer (Troy), Justin Ahrens (Versailles), AJ Ahrens (Versailles), Devon Brown (Piqua), Ben Schmiesing (Piqua), Mason Schneider (Greeneview), Clay Mastin (Tecumseh).

Friday, March 30

Girls D3-4

Team 1

Meagan Hux (Mechanicsburg), Taylor Lauck (West Liberty Salem), Delaney Hardert (Bethel), Kathryn Lee (Troy Christian), Hayley Suchland (Northeastern), Marissa Davis (Riverside), Tori Thomas (Triad), Alea Ferguson (Triad), Tori Lyle (Covington), Jordan Crowell (Covington), Ise Bolender (Cedarville), Tatum McBride (Newton).

Team 2

Olivia Clark (Jackson Center), Kennadie Reese (Jackson Center), Hattie Meyer (Fort Loramie), Abby Holthaus (Fort Loramie), Sarah Monnier (Houston), Rebekah New (Houston), Sarah Bergman (Botkins), Paige Lane (Botkins), Alanna O’Leary (Lehman), Brogan McIver (Lehman), Whitney Pleiman (Russia), Cameo Wilson (Russia)

Boys D3-4

Team 1

Bryce Sosby (Jackson Center), Ryan Rose (Bethel), Caleb South (Bethel), James Anderson (Troy Christian), Ben Schenk (Troy Christian), Drew Brautigam (Fairlawn), Luke Hickman (Fairlawn), Hadley LeVan (Triad), Briley Harlan (Triad), Trevor Burden (West Liberty Salem), Jake Wueber (Catholic Central), Kam Young (Mechanicsburg), Evan Berning (Fort Loramie).

Team 2

Jack Dapor (Russia), Treg Jackson (Newton), Braden Miller (Covington), Ethan Bowman (Mississinawa Valley), Matt Slob (Mississinawa Valley), Zach Cable (Franklin Monroe), Jaren Buckley (Tri-Village), Trey Frech (Tri-Village), Kameron Lee (Lehman), Preston Rodgers (Lehman), Dillon Braun (Fort Loramie), Tyler Siegel (Fort Loramie).

Fort Loramie’s Tyler Siegel shoots against Marion Local at Trent Arena in Kettering on Friday. Siegel is one of over two dozen area players who will participate in District Nine all-star games on Friday at Troy’s Trojan Activities Center. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_SDN031719LorBbbLG6-8.jpg Fort Loramie’s Tyler Siegel shoots against Marion Local at Trent Arena in Kettering on Friday. Siegel is one of over two dozen area players who will participate in District Nine all-star games on Friday at Troy’s Trojan Activities Center. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

District Nine games are Thursday, Friday at Troy High School