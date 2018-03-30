Area players play in Div. I/II/III District 9 games

Anna’s Macey Huelskamp works her way towards the basket during the District Nine all-star basketball game at Troy High School on Thursday. Huelskamp scored 10 points unofficially, while Anna’s Jada Rowland scored eight. Versailles guard Kami McEldowney scored 33 points unofficially, while forward Danielle Winner scored 18. The annual all-star game is for the best seniors in the greater upper Miami Valley area.

Anna’s Jada Rowland shoots as Versailles’ Danielle Winner defends during the District Nine all-star basketball game at Troy High School on Thursday.

Versailles’ Danielle Winner shoots as Anna’s Jada Rowland defends during the District Nine all-star basketball game at Troy High School on Thursday.

Versailles’ Kami McEldowney drives during the District Nine all-star basketball game at Troy High School on Thursday.

Anna’s Wyatt Bensman rebounds during the District Nine all-star basketball game at Troy High School on Thursday.

AJ Ahrens attempts a steal during the District Nine all-star basketball game at Troy High School on Thursday.

Justin Ahrens drives towards the net during the District Nine all-star basketball game at Troy High School on Thursday.

Anna’s Wyatt Bensman puts the ball up during the District Nine all-star basketball game at Troy High School on Thursday.

Justin Ahrens flies towards the net during the District Nine all-star basketball game at Troy High School on Thursday.