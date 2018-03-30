Area girls play in District Nine Div. III/IV all-star game

Houston’s Rebekah New looks to shoot with pressure from Northeastern’s Hayley Suchland during the District Nine all-star basketball game on Friday at Troy High School. New led the East with 15 points.

Jackson Center’s Olivia Clark looks to shoot during the District Nine all-star basketball game on Friday at Troy High School. Clark scored 10.

Jackson Center’s Olivia Clark shoots during the District Nine all-star basketball game on Friday at Troy High School. Clark scored 10.

Botkins’ Paige Lane shoots during the District Nine all-star basketball game on Friday at Troy High School. Lane scored 11.

Russia’s Cameo Wilson looks to pass under pressure during the District Nine all-star basketball game on Friday at Troy High School. Wilson scored 5.

Fort Loramie’s Hattie Meyer drives during the District Nine all-star basketball game on Friday at Troy High School. Meyer scored 5.

Sarah Monnier looks to shoot during the District Nine all-star basketball game on Friday at Troy High School. Monnier scored 4.

Lehman’s Brogan McIver shoots during the District Nine all-star basketball game on Friday at Troy High School.