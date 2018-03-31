Area boys play in District Nine Div. III/IV all-star game

Fort Loramie guard Evan Berning shoots during the District Nine Div. III/IV all-star boys game on Friday at Troy’s Trojan Activities Center. Berning finished with eight points unofficially. Lehman Catholic’s Kameron Lee scored 35 unofficially, while Fort Loramie’s Dillon Braun had 14, Fairlawn’s Luke Hickman had 12 and Lehman’s Preston Rodgers had 10. View more photos online on sidneydailynews.com.

Fairlawn’s Luke Hickman, left, and Fort Loramie’s Dillon Braun reach for the rebound during the District Nine all-star basketball game on Friday at Troy High School.

Fort Loramie’s Evan Berning attempts a dunk during the District Nine all-star basketball game on Friday at Troy High School.

Lehman Catholic’s Preston Rogers makes a basket during the District Nine all-star basketball game on Friday at Troy High School.

Russia’s Jack Dapore looks for room during the District Nine all-star basketball game on Friday at Troy High School.

Lehman Catholic’s Kameron Lee dunks during the District Nine all-star basketball game on Friday at Troy High School.

Fairlawn’s Drew Brautigam reaches for a loose ball during the District Nine all-star basketball game on Friday at Troy High School.