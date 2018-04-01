Area track roundup: Botkins hosts annual invite

BOTKINS — Jackson Center’s boys track team and Houston’s girls finished No. 1 in the Botkins Invitational on Saturday at Botkins Community Park.

Jackson Center’s boys team had top finishers in the high jump and dominated running events. Lima Perry finished second and Botkins finished third.

Jackson Center’s Jerron Reese won the high jump, clearing 5-8. Jackson Center’s James Gambrel was second (5-6). Botkins’ Gage Zimpfer and RJ Poeppelman were fourth (5-0) and fifth (4-10), respectively.

Grambrel won the high jump with 15-2. Zimpfer was fourth (14-1.25), Jackson Center’s Jacob Kennedy was fifth (13-8.75), Ryan Osborne was seventh (11-11), Steven Butts was eighth (10-2.5), Thomas Massengale was ninth (9-9.5)

Botkins’ Marcus Lee won the long jump with 40-5.5. The Trojans’ Justin Shuga was fourth (34-8), Jackson Center’s Maissen Akers was fifth (33-7), Botkins’ Garrett Greve was sixth (28-11.5), Jackson Center’s Devan Winemiller was eighth (28-8) and Ashlin Mann was ninth (27-0).

Botkins’ Marcus Lee won the discus with 106-6. Shuga was third (103-2), Akers was fourth (90-1), and Greve was fifth (82-6).

The Trojans’ 4×800 relay won with a time of 9:35 while Jackson Center was second with 9:38. The Tigers were second in the 4×200 relay with 20:07 and won the 4×100 relay with 49.66. Jackson Center won the 4×400 relay with 4:07.6 while Botkins was second (4:08.9).

Jackson Center’s Grant Lowry was third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 21.61. Gavin Booser was second in the 300-meter hurdles (49.2) and Grant Lowry was fourth (53.7). Botkins Logan Cummins was fifth (1:07).

The Tigers’ Parker Morris won the 1600-meter run with 5:21.7, while Botkins’ Alan Fullenkamp was second (5:27), Donovan Brown was third (5:33) and RJ Poeppelman was fourth (5:46). Fullenkamp won the 3200-meter run in 11:05, while Jackson Center’s Parker Morris was second (12:08).

Jackson Center’s Jeremy Burch won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.92. Gavin Booser was third (13.3), Botkins’ Dean Butcher was seventh (14.63), Jackson Center’s Cameron Ganger was eighth (14.91), Jacob Kennedy was ninth (14.95) and Botkins’ CJ Stoler was 10th (14.96).

Jackson Center’s Jerron Reese won the 400-meter dash in 1:00. Maissen Akers was third (1:03). Botkins Dean Butcher was fourth (1:04) and CJ Stoler was fifth (1:05). Jackson Center’s Reese Tooke was seventh (1:09) and Steven Butts was eighth (1:17).

Jackson Center’s Parker Morris won the 800-meter dash in 2:25. Botkins’ Donovan Brown was second (2:34), Nate Gipson was third (2:35), RJ Poeppelman was fourth (2:48) and Reese Tooke was fifth (3:37).

Jackson Center’s Jeremy Burch was first in the 200-meter dash with 26.38. Botkins’ Den Butcher was fourth (30.58), Logan Cummins was sixth (35.36) and Nathan Ruppert was seventh (40.49). Jackson Center’s Austin Smock was eighth (41.02).

Girls results

Houston’s girls squad did well enough in running events to edge out Botkins for first place. The Trojans were second and Jackson Center was third.

Houston’s Alex Freytag won the high jump, clearing 4-2. Jackson Center’s Kennadie Reese won the long jump with 15-2. Houston’s Mariah Booher was second (12-4.5), Jackson Center’s Kylie Hartle was third (12-2.25), Botkins’ Aubrie Harrod was fourth (11-2.5), Houston’s Kierstyn Oberdorf was fifth (10-10.2, Jackson Center’s Lauren Fark was sixth (9-2.5) and Houston’s Kayla Huber was seventh (9-0).

Botkins’ Grace Homan was first in shot put with 35-3.5. Houston’s Shelby Ayers was second (30-0), Kaitlyn Fishel was third (27-0), Catryn Mohler was fourth (24-9), Kierstyn Oberdorf was fifth (21-9) and Leah Stoodt and Jackson Center’s Katie Clark was tied for sixth (21-5).

Botkins’ Grace Homan won the discus with a mark of 112-03. Houston’s Shelby Ayers was second (100-4), Catryn Mohler was third (84-8), Leah Stoodt was fourth (73-0) and Kaitlyn Fishel and Jackson Center’s Bailey Boss were tied for fifth (62-7).

Houston won the 4×800 relay in 12:23, while Jackson Center was second in 14:52. The Tigers won the 4×200 relay in 2:02, while Houston was second in 2:18. Jackson Center won the 4×100 relay in 57.41 while Houston was second with 1:04. Botkins won the 4×400 relay in 4:39.84 while Houston was second (5:15) and Jackson Center was third (5:36).

Botkins’ Adriana Jutte won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.85, while Jill Greve was second with 19.33. Jutte won the 300-meter hurdles in 50.9 while Greve was second in 57.3.

Jackson Center’s Kennadie Reese won the 100-meter dash in 13.97. Kelsie Burmeister was second (15.44), Houston’s Alex Freytag was third (16.74) and Jackson Center’s Lauren Fark was fourth (17.37). Botkins’ Kelsie Burmeister won the 400-meter dash in 1:09 while Jackson Center’s Deanna Lowry was second (1:12), Houston’s Becca Selanders was third (1:13) and Amber Stangel was fourth (1:14).

Botkins’ Adriana Jutte won the 200-meter dash in 29.78. Houston’s Amber Stangel was second (34.38), Kierstyn Oberdorf was third (36.07) and Kayla Huber was fourth.

Botkins’ Emma Koenig won the 1600-meter run in 5:43, while Houston’s Morgan Ely was second (6:14), Botkins’ Arica Jutte was third (6:57), Houston’s Danielle Stephenson was fourth (7:05.24), Jackson Center’s Lexi Schmiesing was fifth (7:05.75) and Houston’s Hannah Hollinger was sixth (7:24).

Botkins’ Arica Jutte won the 800-meter prelims in 3:10, while Houston’s Danielle Stephenson and Hannah Hollinger were second (3:21.3) and third (3:21.9), respectively. Jackson Center’s Lexi Schmiesing and Ariana Gross were fourth (3:22) and fifth (3:37), respectively.

Houston’s Morgan Ely won the 3200-meter run in 14:21 while Danielle Stephenson was second (17:11.31) and Hannah Hollinger was third (17:11.32).

Houston wins Orange Division in Versailles Boys Invitational

Houston finished first in the Orange Division in the Versailles Boys Invitational on Saturday. Minster was third, Russia was seventh, New Bremen was ninth and New Knoxville was 11th.

Versailles was second in the Black Division. Eighteen schools participated in the invitational.

Houston won the 4×800 Orange relay in 8:46 while Minster was second (8:55), New Bremen was third (9:04) and Russia was sixth (9:19). Minster won the 4×200 relay in 1:40 while Houston was third (1:45), Russia was fourth (1:46), New Bremen was fifth (1:48) and New Knoxville was sixth (1:53).

New Bremen was fourth in the 4×100 meter relay in 49.33 while Russia was sixth (50.9) and Minster was eighth (51.2). Houston was second in the 4×400 relay in 3:47.27 while Minster was fifth (3:53), Russia was sixth (4:01) and New Bremen was seventh (4:03).

Houston’s Dominic Beaver was fourth in the Orange 110-meter hurdles in 18:21. Russia’s Jason Siefring was sixth (19.08), and Minster’s Jaden Baker was eighth (19.85). Minster’s Jacob Heuker was fifth in the 300-meter hurdles in 46.94 and Siefring was eighth in 48.78.

Minster’s Broc Miller was third in the Orange 100-meter dash in 12.40. New Bremen’s Avery Powers was sixth (12.73) and Houston’s Dakota Francis was eighth (12.76). Francis was third in the 400-meter dash in 54.86 while Minster’s Devon Schultz was sixth (56.29) and Austin Felice was eighth (57.34).

Houston’s Dakota Francis was sixth in the 200-meter dash in 25.49 while Minter’s Brox Miller was eighth (25.57).

Houston’s Ethan Knouff was first in the Orange 1600-meter run in 4:55 and Tristin Freistuhler was second 4:58. New Bremen’s Ezra Ferguson was sixth (5:11) and Russia’s Zach Bell was seventh (5:17).

Knouff was first in the 800-meter run in 2:10 while Houston’s Parker Cox was second in 2:14. Minster’s Jon Albers was fifth (2:17.59), New Bremen’s Kenny Simindinger was sixth (2:18.49), Minster’s Carter Pohl was seventh (2:18.89) and Houston’s Blake Jacobs was eighth (2:19).

Minster’s Luke Barga was first in the 3200-meter run in 10:41. Houston’s Tristin Freistuhler was second (10:48), Houston’s Jacob Slater was third (11:20), Russia’s Zach Bell was fourth (11:31.2) and Jonathan Bell was fifth (11:31.4) and Minster’s Joel Berelsman was seventh (12:05).

Minster’s Max Prenger was second in the Orange shot put with 49-1 while Cody Frericks was seventh (40-8.5) and New Bremen’s Jacob Rindler was eighth (40-8.25).

Minster’s Max Prenger was second in the Orange discus in 135-0 while Houston’s David Stammen was third (133-0), New Bremen’s Logan Dicke was fifth (127-9) and Houston’s Daniel DiLullo was sixth (125-05).

Houston’s Amir Waters was fifth in the Orange long jump at 18-2 and Minster’s Carson Prenger was seventh (17-7). Houston’s Wesley Jester was fifth in the high jump was 5-4.

Houston’s Dominic Beaver won the Orange pole vault by clearing 10-6. Russia’s Max Bohman and Minster’s Broc Miller tied for second (10-0), and Houston’s Gabe Wood and Russia’s Andrew Deloye tied for seventh (8-6).

Versailles was fifth in the Black 4×800 relay with 9:33. Versailles’ B squad was seventh in 10:08. Versailles was third in the 4×200 relay in 1:39 and fourth in the 4×100 relay in 47.48. Versailles was fifth in the 4×400 relay in 3:56.65 while the B squad was seventh in 4:15.

Versailles’ Josh Steinbrunner was first in the Black 110-meter hurdles in 15.62. Steinbrunner was first in 41.72 in the 300-meter hurdles.

Versailles’ Brooks Blakely was second in the Black 1600-meter run in 4:55. Versailles’ Caden Schulze was sixth in the 800-meter run in 2:20. Versailles’ Matthew Cromwell was eighth in the 3200-meter run 11:36.

Versailles’ Mitchell Huelskamp was third in the Black 400-meter dash in 55.98 while Ryan Subler was sixth (58.29).

Versailles’ AJ Ahrens won the Black shot put with 44-11. Ahrens was second in the discus with 128-8 while Versailles’ Nathan Nelson was third (127-0) and Ben Albers was sixth (112-7).

Versailles’ Kyle Jones was first in the Black long jump (19-5) while Troy Jones was fifth (16-2) and Wesley Bruns was seventh (15-11). Josh Steinbrunner won the high jump at 5-10.

Versailles Luke Shellhaas won the Black pole vault by clearing 12-6.

Anna, Sidney participate in Tippecanoe Invitational

Anna and Sidney participated in the Tippecanoe Invitational, which was held Saturday at Tippecanoe Middle School.

Anna’s Rachel Shoemaker was seventh in the girls 100-meter relay in 14.48 and sixth in the 200-meter relay in 29.33. Ashleigh Jurosic was seventh in the 3200-meter run in 16:31.

Hannah Shoemaker won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.82 while Shana Roe was seventh in 18.52. Shoemaker won the 300-meter hurdles in 49.59.

The Rockets’ girls 4×100 relay was second with 54.65. The 4×200 was eighth (2:06), the 4×400 was sixth (4:56) and the 4×800 was fifth (12:14).

Roe was third in the high jump at 4-6 while Paige Harvey was fourth at 4-3. Rachel Shoemaker was fouth in the long jump at 14-10.5 while Mackensie Littlefield was eighth at 13-6.

Hannah Shoemaker was fourth at the pole vault with 9-0 while Littlefield was sixth at 7-0.

Anna’s Ian Bollheimer was second in the 100-meter dash with 11.92 and fourth in the 200-meter dash with 24.66. Isaac Egbert was eighth in the 200-meter dash in 25.63.

Bart Bixler was first in the 400-meter run in 54.6 while Derek Arling was third (56.22).

Austin Fogt won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.75 while Colton Nanik was sixth in 18.26. Fogt won the 300-meter hurdles in 42.42 and Nanik was second in 43.45.

The Rockets’ boys 4×100 relay was fourth in 46.10 while the 4×200 was second in 1:36, the 4×400 was third in 3:44 and the 4×800 was fourth in 9:54.

Fogt was third in the high jump by clearing 5-9 and Garrett Keener was sixth (5-6). Kamren Steward was fifth in the long jump (18-4).

Isaac Dodds was third in the discus with 116-2 while Isaac Cain was eighth with 89-5. Dodds was fifth in the shot put at 42-6 and Logan Cathcart was sixth (39-9).

Sidney’s Marianna Kellner was seventh in the 1600-meter race in 6:12 and third in the 3200-meter in 13:16.

Emma Wiford was fifth in the discus with 86-0 and Ayla Shropshire was eighth (80-0). Wiford was fourth in the shot put with 32-1 and Shropshire was sixth (30-5).

Sidney’s Josiah Hudgins was fifth in the 100-meter dash in 12.09 and Kelton Stockton was seventh in 12.4. Jalen Hudgins was first in the 200-meter dash in 23.68 while Eric Pulfer was sixth in 25.04. Braden Guinther was fourth in the 400-meter dash in 57.14.

Ian Bonifas was second in the 800-meter run in 2:14 while Josh Spaugy was eighth in 2:23. Gavin Bockrath was fifth in the 1600-meter run in 5:04 while Eli Straman was sixth in 5:17. Bockrath was sixth in the 3200-meter run with 11:25.

The Yellow Jackets’ boys 4×100 relay was third in 45.77. The 4×200 was fifth in 1:43 and the 4×400 was fifth in 3:51.

Josiah Hudgins was second in the high jump at 6-0. Eric Pulfer was first in the long jump at 19-0 and Jalen Hudgins was second in 18-9.

Devan Rogers won the shot put with a distance of 50-7.

Botkins’ Gage Zimpfer competes in the high jump during the Botkins Invitational on Saturday. Zimpfer finished fourth. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN040218BotTrack4-2.jpg Botkins’ Gage Zimpfer competes in the high jump during the Botkins Invitational on Saturday. Zimpfer finished fourth. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Kennadie Reese competes in the long jump during the Botkins Invitational on Saturday. Reese had a distance of 15-2 to earn first place. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN040218BotTrack5-2.jpg Jackson Center’s Kennadie Reese competes in the long jump during the Botkins Invitational on Saturday. Reese had a distance of 15-2 to earn first place. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Adriana Jutte competes in the 100-meter relay during the Botkins Invitational on Saturday. Jutte finished first with a time of 17.85. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN040218BotTrack3-2.jpg Botkins’ Adriana Jutte competes in the 100-meter relay during the Botkins Invitational on Saturday. Jutte finished first with a time of 17.85. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Danielle Stephenson, left, and Hannah Hollinger compete in the 3200-meter run during the Botkins Invitational on Saturday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN040218BotTrack1-2.jpg Houston’s Danielle Stephenson, left, and Hannah Hollinger compete in the 3200-meter run during the Botkins Invitational on Saturday. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News Lima Perry’s D’yonte Parker of Lima Perry Jackson Center’s Gavin Booser of Jackson Center compete in the 300-meter hurdles during the Botkins Invitational on Saturday. Parker finished first with 48.27 and Booser finished second with 49.20. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN040218BotTrack2-2.jpg Lima Perry’s D’yonte Parker of Lima Perry Jackson Center’s Gavin Booser of Jackson Center compete in the 300-meter hurdles during the Botkins Invitational on Saturday. Parker finished first with 48.27 and Booser finished second with 49.20. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

