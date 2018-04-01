Baseball: Anna can’t keep up late with Coldwater

FAIRBORN — Anna kept up early with Coldwater in a nonconference game on Saturday at Wright State’s Nischwitz Stadium. But as the strikeouts kept mounting for the Rockets, Coldwater made contact in late innings and scored four late runs to pull away to a 5-1 win.

After rain had forced two games to be postponed last week, Anna coach Kristian Althauser was happy the team was able to get on a field. Though the Rockets (1-1) have six letterwinners back, they lost several experienced players off last season’s 19-win squad.

With little time on the field this spring, Althauser said the younger players were in a difficult spot on Saturday.

“When you play on Monday and don’t play again until Saturday and had to reschedule four scrimmages and two games, it’s hard,” Althauser said. “The weather’s been tough on us, but being in the gym has been even tougher.

“… We’re young in certain spots on the field, and we’ve just to help those kids grow quickly. We just talked about how the upperclassmen have to be talking during the game, talking about situations, so when those young guys get into the game, they’ve heard it. Just being great teammates.”

Anna had 11 strikeouts — eight of which came while looking.

“We have to make sure we are swinging with two strikes and not letting anything go past,” Althauser said. “Even if we feel the zone is extended or not, we have to take action, ruin pitches, and get to another pitch we can hit solid.”

Coldwater starter Cole Frilling struck out eight batters and allowed four hits in four innings. Brad Giere and Jacob Wenning combined to strike out three and allow one hit in the final three innings.

“He (Frilling) is their No. 1, but with the weather, everybody was going to see a lot of No. 1s if you play today,” Althauser said. “We play a pretty good schedule with Coldwater, Minster and these guys and see a lot of good pitchers before they start their league play. That prepares us well for late in the season.”

Coldwater, which was the home team Saturday, took a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Caleb Kauffman hit an RBI single in the fourth to tie it up, but the Cavaliers quickly took control in the bottom half of the inning.

With two outs, Alex Wourms hit a line drive single to right field to score Seth Miller, and Sam Broering followed two batters later with a hard grounder to center field to drive across another run.

The Cavaliers added a run on an error and another on a passed ball in the sixth.

Aside from Kauffman, Brandon Shannon, Bayden Collier, Derek Coverstone and Jared Siegle picked up hits for the Rockets. Zach White and Aidan Endsley walked.

Carter Elliott picked up the loss for Anna. He allowed four hits and three earned runs in four innings. Endsley allowed four hits and one earned run in two innings.

Anna is scheduled to host Jackson Center in Shelby County Athletic League action on Monday.

Anna’s Carter Elliott pitches during a game against Coldwater on Saturday at Wright State’s Nischwitz Stadium. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN040218AnnaBase7.jpg Anna’s Carter Elliott pitches during a game against Coldwater on Saturday at Wright State’s Nischwitz Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Derek Coverstone hits during a game against Coldwater on Saturday at Wright State’s Nischwitz Stadium. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN040218AnnaBase6.jpg Anna’s Derek Coverstone hits during a game against Coldwater on Saturday at Wright State’s Nischwitz Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Jared Seigle waits for the throw as Coldwater’s Joey Welsch dives back to first on a pick-off attempt during a game on Saturday at Wright State’s Nischwitz Stadium. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN040218AnnaBase5.jpg Anna’s Jared Seigle waits for the throw as Coldwater’s Joey Welsch dives back to first on a pick-off attempt during a game on Saturday at Wright State’s Nischwitz Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s catcher Zach White chases after Coldwater’s Jack Muhlenkamp during a game on Saturday at Wright State’s Nischwitz Stadium. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN040218AnnaBase4.jpg Anna’s catcher Zach White chases after Coldwater’s Jack Muhlenkamp during a game on Saturday at Wright State’s Nischwitz Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Caleb Kauffman dives back to first as a throw gets past Coldwater’s Seth Miller during a game on Saturday at Wright State’s Nischwitz Stadium. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN040218AnnaBase3.jpg Anna’s Caleb Kauffman dives back to first as a throw gets past Coldwater’s Seth Miller during a game on Saturday at Wright State’s Nischwitz Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Andrew Scully waits for the ball as Coldwater’s Joey Welsch steals second base during a game on Saturday at Wright State’s Nischwitz Stadium. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN040218AnnaBase2.jpg Anna’s Andrew Scully waits for the ball as Coldwater’s Joey Welsch steals second base during a game on Saturday at Wright State’s Nischwitz Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Cavaliers score two runs in fourth, sixth to pull away from Anna

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

