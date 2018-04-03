Saturday roundup: Sidney’s baseball team earns first win of season

URBANA — Sidney picked up its first win of the season on Saturday at Urbana’s Boyce Street Field with a 12-7 win over the Hillclimbers.

The Yellow Jackets pulled ahead with three runs in each the third and fourth innings. Urbana scored four in the bottom of the sixth to narrow the final score.

Caleb Harris went 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Harris also drew two walks and scored two runs. Kyle Noble, Ryan Heins, Zane Walker and Christian Townsend each had one hit. Trey Werntz also had one hit, a double in the sixth inning. Noble, Walker and AJ Brussel each had 2 RBIs.

Brussel picked up the win for Sidney after pitching five innings and allowing three earned runs on eight hits. He had three strikeouts.

The Yellow Jackets had eight hits and 11 walks, while Urbana had 12 hits and four walks. Kaleb Bowdle was 3 for 4 for the Hillclimbers, including two doubles. He had 2 RBIs and scored two runs.

Fort Loramie 2, Chaminade-Julienne 1

Fort Loramie opened its season Saturday with a 2-1 win against Division II power Chaminade-Julienne.

The stellar pitching of Jared Middendorf was the difference. Middendorf held the Eagles to two hits while striking out 13.

Both pitchers were dominant. Chaminade starter Nick Wissman and Middendorf both pitched out of jams on multiple occasions.

In the top of the third, the Eagles loaded the bases with one out. Middendorf was able to get No. 3 hitter Ryan Peltier to ground into a 4-6-3 double play, which would prove to be the defensive play of the game.

CJ opened the scoring in the top of the fourth inning on an RBI groundout. The Redskins answered right back in the bottom of the fourth inning with four of their six total hits. Middendorf, Nathan Ratermann and Shane Hilgefort loaded the bases and Devin Wehrman came through with a clutch, two-strike hit to tie the game. Carter Mescher then followed with a sacrifice fly to put the Redskins ahead for good.

Middendorf’s complete game victory would close with a strikeout, with the potential tying run on third.

Russia 7, New Bremen 2

Russia won two games in a home double header with New Bremen on Saturday, with the first being a come-from-behind effort. New Bremen scored both its run in the top of the fourth, but the Raiders scored one in each the fourth and fifth to take a 4-2 lead and added three in the bottom of the sixth to run away to the win.

Carter Francis was 2 for 3 with a walk and an RBI while Jack Dapore was 2 for 4 and scored two runs. The Raiders had seven hits and drew five walks.

Mitchell Hays was New Bremen’s only player to get a hit, though the Cardinals drew 11 walks.

Hunter Cohee earned the win after 3 2/3 innings on the mound for the Raiders. He allowed two runs, neither of which were earned. Jack Dapore allowed one hit and struck out seven in 3 1/3 innings.

Ryan Bertke was credited with the loss for New Bremen.

Russia 5, New Bremen 0

Russia scored two in the first and three in the sixth to close out Saturday’s doubleheader.

Jack Dapore was 2 for 3 and scored a run while Dion Puthoff, Hunter Cohee and Jordan York had the rest of Russia’s five hits in the game. Ryan Bertke was 2 for 4 for the Cardinals.

Daniel Kearns earned the win after allowing six hits and striking out three in six innings. Spencer Alig was credited with the loss for New Bremen after allowing four hits and three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Jackson Center 9, New Knoxville 8

After New Knoxville scored six runs in the top of the seventh to tie Saturday’s nonconference game at Jackson Center, the Tigers scored a run on an error in the bottom half of the inning to earn the win.

Nathan Tinnerman walked Garret Prenger to start the bottom of the seventh. Trent Platfoot then bunted and reached first on a throwing error, and Prenger then made his way home to end the game.

Jacob Francis was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs and two runs for Jackson Center, while Aidan Reichert was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI and Christopher Elchert was 2 for 3 with one run. Bryce Sosby was 1 for 3 with three runs and Jansen Frye was 1 for 1 with one walk and 3 RBIs.

Tinnerman was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs for the Rangers. New Knoxville had five hits and walked four times while the Tigers had nine hits and walked six times.

Frye allowed four hits and four earned runs with five strikeouts in six innings. Francis earned the win for Jackson Center after allowing one hit and two earned runs in one inning.

Benjamin Logan 10, Lehman Catholic 0

The Raiders scored six runs in the second to take control of Saturday’s nonconference game at Lehman Catholic.

Ben Logan had nine hits and didn’t commit an error while Lehman had three hits and three errors.

Drew Barhorst took the loss for the Cavaliers.

Minster 13, St. Marys 0

The Wildcats dominated a road doubeheader at St. Marys on Saturday. Minster took a while to get going but scored eight runs in the fourth and added five in the fifth to earn a run-rule win in the first game.

Austin Shinaberry and Austin Brown were both 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Jack Olberding was 1 for 4 with 3 RBIs and Jared Huelsman was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI.

Noah Enneking earned the win for Minster. He pitched four innings and allowed four hits with three strikeouts.

Minster 8, St. Marys 2

The Wildcats scored four runs in the fifth of the second game Saturday to take an 8-0 lead, and St. Marys added one each in the sixth and seventh to narrow the gap to six.

Isaac Schmiesing was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs for the Wildcats while August Boehnlein was 2 for 4 with 1 RBIs. Jack Olberding was 1 for 4 with 3 RBIs.

Jack Heitbrink picked up the win. He allowed two hits and one earned run with six strikeouts in six innings.

Fairborn 18, Riverside 7

Riverside led the Fairborn 4-3 early, but the Skyhawks added five runs in the second and four in the third to pull away to a big win at Wright State’s Nischwitz Stadium on Saturday.

Fairborn had 14 hits (including three triples) and drew six walks while Riverside had seven hits and drew five walks. Levi Godwin was 3 for 3 for the Pirates with 2 RBIs while Trey Lane was 2 for 4 with two runs.

Levi Godwin picked up the loss for Riverside.

Softball

Milton-Union 10, Sidney 3

Sidney took an early lead in the first game of a road doubleheader on Saturday, but the Bulldogs scored five runs in the fifth and four in the sixth to run away to a big win.

Mackenzie Benshoff, Hallie Westerbeck, Allie Herrick and Regan Carey collected Sidney’s four hits. Milton-Union had 13 hits.

Lauren Baker picked up the loss for Sidney.

Milton-Union 14, Sidney 9

Sidney took an early 4-0 lead, but the Bulldogs scored six runs in the third and fourth to take a 6-5 lead and then scored six in the fifth to pull away. The Yellow Jackets added four in the seventh but couldn’t complete a comeback.

Allie Herrick was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and two runs. She hit a two-run home run in the third. Faith Bockrath was 2 for 4.

Khia McMillan picked up the loss for Sidney.

Minster 16, Anna 3

Anna scored three runs in the first at Minster on Saturday, but the Wildcats answered with nine in the bottom of the inning and ran away to a run-rule win.

Mara Schmiesing was 3 for 4 for Minster with 1 RBI while Danielle Barhorst was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Alice Schmiesing was 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs, Jordan Berelsman was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and Taylor Homan was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Emma Schmiesing was 2 for 4.

The Wildcats had 15 hits and two errors while Anna had five hits and three errors. Olivia Place was 2 for 2 for Anna with 1 RBI.

Jenna Poeppelman picked up the win for Minster while Elaina Crosson picked up the loss.

Anna beat Delphos Jefferson 20-0 in its second game of Saturday’s tri-match at Minster.

Minster 28, Delphos Jefferson 6

Minster closed out its tri-match on Saturday with a big win over Jefferson. The Wildcats had 15 hits, walked 12 times and took advantage of seven errors by Jefferson to earn the run-rule win.

The Wildcats pulled ahead with 17 runs in the second inning.

Taylor Homan was 4 for 4 with 5 RBIs while Emily Stubbs was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Mara Schmiesing was 2 for 3 and had two walks, Jenna Nixon was 2 for 3 with 5 RBIs and Danielle Barhorst was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Nixon hit a three-run home run in the second.

Laney Hemmelgarn picked up the win in the circle for Minster.

Convoy Crestview 7, New Bremen 2

New Bremen lost to host Convoy Crestview in the first game of a tri-match on Saturday. Crestview scored six of its seven runs in the first three innings to pull ahead early, while New Bremen didn’t score its two runs until the seventh.

New Bremen had six hits and two errors while Crestview had nine hits and no errors.

Kira Bertke was 1 for 3 and scored one run for the Cardinals while Megan Powers was 1 for 1 and scored a run. Erin Smith was credited for the loss.

New Bremen 21, Spencerville 1

New Bremen blew out Spencerville in its second game of a tri-match on Saturday at Convoy Crestview. The Cardinals scored eight runs in the first and then added sixth in the second to run away early in the run-rule win.

Marissa Topp was 2 for 4 with two walks and 4 RBIs while Hanna Tenkman and Kelly Naylor were 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Taylor Paul was 1 for 2 with three walks and 2 RBIs.

Sarah Parker earned the win in the circle for New Bremen.

Miamisburg 12, Versailles 5

The Tigers lost to Miamisburg on Saturday in Greenville.

Versailles took a 4-0 lead in the top half of the second inning, but Miamisburg tied the game with two runs in the second and two in the third. The Vikings then took a 7-4 lead with three runs in the fourth. Versailles scored its final run in the fifth inning, but Miamisburg added five more in the sixth to close the win.

Miamisburg had 13 hits while Versailles had nine.

Versailles’ Mallory George went 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run. Kami McEldowney was 2 for 2 with a double, two walks and 2 RBIs. Rachel Lyons was 1 for 2 with a walk, an RBI and a run. Anna Gehret was 1-for-2 with two walks and scored a run. Makenzie Knore was 1-for-3, walked and scored a run.

Caitlin McEldowney pitched two innings, allowing five earned runs on four hits, two walks and four strikeouts. Cori Lawrence pitched four innings and allowed five earned runs and two unearned runs on eight hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

Greenville 10, Versailles 2

Versailles lost to the Green Wave on Saturday.

Greenville took a 7-0 lead with one run in the first inning, three in the third and three in the fourth. Versailles scored two runs in the top of the fifth then Greenville responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Greenville had 13 hits and two errors in the game while Versailles had seven hits and four errors.

Versailles’ Kami McEldowney was 3 for 4 with a double, a stolen base and an RBI. Faith Huddle went 1 for 2 and scored a run. Caitlin McEldowney was 1 for 3 with a double. Savannah Toner was 1 for 3 and scored a run.

Caitlin McEldowney pitched four innings for Versailles, allowing four earned runs and three unearned runs on eight hits, one walk, one hit batter and one strikeout. Cori Lawrence pitched two innings and allowed two earned runs and one unearned run on five hits, one walk, one hit batter and one strikeout.

Other scores: Russia 13, Franklin-Monroe 10; Franklin-Monroe 9, Russia 1; Anna 20, Delphos Jefferson 0.

Cancelled/postponed games: Fort Recovery at Fairlawn, Fort Loramie at St. Henry.

Minster softball earns wins home tri-match